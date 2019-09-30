Family Is ‘Sorry’ After Girl Lies About White Boys Cutting Her Locs

Last week, many people were outraged when 12-year-old Amari Allen said that her white classmates pinned her down and forcefully cut off her locks. Now, according to CBS News, she is recanting her statement.

Following an investigation by the Fairfax County Police Department, the head of Immanuel Christian School, Stephen Danish, confirmed that the allegations were false.

“While we are relieved to hear the truth and bring the events of the past few days to a close, we also feel tremendous pain for the victims and the hurt on both sides of this conflict,” Danish said. “We recognize that we now enter what will be a long season of healing.”

Allen’s family apologized to the school and the boys for the “the pain and anxiety” the allegations caused.

“To the administrators and families of Immanuel Christian School, we are sorry for the damage this incident has done to trust within the school family and the undue scorn it has brought to the school,” the family explained. “We understand there will be consequences, and we’re prepared to take responsibility for them.”

They continued, “To the broader community, who rallied in such passionate support for our daughter, we apologize for betraying your trust.”

Last week, Allen told CBS’ affiliate station WUSA-TV that three boys called her dreadlocks “nappy” and “ugly” before cutting them off during recess. “They kept laughing and calling me names,” Allen, a sixth grader, tearfully told the station. “They called me ‘ugly,’ said, ‘I shouldn’t have been born.’ They called me ‘an attention-seeker.'”

Allen confessed to her family that she made the story up on Sunday night, then on Monday morning the press was notified. Allen said she was sorry for her actions. She told WUSA9 that the three boys never physically assaulted her.

Danish continued in his statement:

“This ordeal has revealed that we as a school family are not immune from the effects of deep racial wounds in our society. We view this incident as an opportunity to be part of a learning and healing process, and we will continue to support the students and families involved. We will also continue teaching what we’ve taught for more than 40 years: that the love of God is for all people, and as His children we should demonstrate that love equally to all people regardless of their background, what they believe, or how they behave.”

Ironically, Immanuel Christian School is the same school that denies LGBTQ activity and it’s the same school where Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, teaches.

According to CBS News, Allen’s family spends nearly $12,000 a year to have her attend the private school.

