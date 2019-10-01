Trump Fanatic Stacey Dash’s Domestic Violence 911 Call Leaked

Stacey Dash has been arrested for domestic violence. However, the rabid Trump supporter is claiming her fourth husband Jeffrey Marty and his children lied on her to get her locked up. The 911 call is telling a different story.

In the 911 call from her Florida home on Sunday, Dash can be heard saying claiming she is the vicftim.

“I’ve been assaulted by my husband,” she said on the call. “We were all arguing. I asked his daughter to get out of my face. I pushed her back. He put me into a chokehold.”

She is also heard seeming to talk to someone else in the same room that she was in.

“You wanna see the marks on my neck?” she asks before saying, “I didn’t hit you.”

Dash told the 911 operator that she was with three children and one adult.

“They’re all talking about how they’re going to be a witness against me,” Dash says. “Because I basically tried to get this 15-year-old out of my face.”

The “Clueless” star then decided the police no longer needed to come.

“Well it’s calmed down now,” she said. “I don’t think you need to come. If something else happens then I can call back. I’m going to leave the premises.”

She also added that she had called her lawyer and he was coming.

“I’m going to do my best to leave the premises,” she said. “I just want to get out of here safely.”

Her husband then accuses Dash of domestic violence and she says nothing to deny it.

“Are you sure you want to stay here? I can’t believe you did this,” Marty said. “First of all I can’t believe you’d go after her like that. Second of all when I pulled you off — the kind thing to do to get you away from this before you slapped her like you slapped me two seconds earlier.”

He continued: “You’ve said a million times you’ll never do it again but you always do. There is domestic violence in this relationship and it’s not me committing it.”

At one point Dash can be heard crying.

“Why don’t you guys shut up?” she said, apparently through tears. “You don’t know what my job is…just keep your mouth shut.”

Listen to the 911 call below.

According to Hollywood Life, Dash’s manager defended the actress in a statement.

“No charges were pressed by her husband, however, Deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality. Ms. Dash’s husband appeared in court today, September 30th, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending,” the statement said.

According to ABC News, “The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Dash, 52, and the victim got into a verbal argument, around 7:45 p.m., at an apartment in New Port Richey before she pushed and slapped him in the face.” See the mug shot below.

According to the arrest report, deputies saw “the victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed.”

Back in October of 2018, Page Six reported Marty and Dash married in April of 2018, just 10 days after meeting each other.

See the photo below of them in happier times.

Stacey Dash Is Off Her Rocker & The Market: Wifed Up by Jeffrey Marty https://t.co/mjm11HPDC1 pic.twitter.com/A8jh3f2T0H — SWAGGGirl (@SWAGGGirlicious) October 15, 2018

Like his wife, Marty is also a die-hard Trump supporter. So much so that he created a fake social media account to praise 45.

“Jeffrey Marty, is best known as the creator of the fake Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, the first “congressman” to endorse Donald Trump and a Tea Party gadfly who generates outrage in the Twitterverse, despite constant reminders that he is fictitious,” Page Six reported.

He is also apparently a conspiracy theorist.

“There are a lot of people that have died mysteriously around [Hillary Clinton],” he told a reporter two years ago. “When they were supposed to testify against her — three or four different people. Within a week.”

This is the fourth marriage for 51-year-old Dash. She married producer Brian Lovell in 1999 and divorced by the mid-2000s. She then married British executive James Maby, CEO of Sports Logistics, in 2005, but divorced by 2006. Her last marriage was to actor Emmanuel Xeureb, it’s not clear when they married, but they divorced by 2010. Dash has two kids, a son named Austin who was born in 1991 whom she had with singer Christopher Williams. Also, a daughter named Lola was born in 2003 from her first marriage.

