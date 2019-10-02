Forever Clueless: Stacey Dash Is A White Woman, According To Her Mugshot

Stacey Dash has been in the news cycle this week after she was arrested for domestic violence. The Trump fanatic’s mugshot has been all over social media but now the full details of her arrest has been released — and her mugshot says she is white.

See the alleged charge report below where it indicates she is white:

According to Dash’s Wikipedia page, her father Dennis Dash is Black and her mother Linda Dash is Mexican. She is also the cousin of Damon Dash. Dash has only played Black roles in movies and was worked more in the Black community than any other demographic. It’s not clear if she put down her race as white but if she did, she certainly has identity issues.

In case you missed it, Dash was arrested on Sept. 29. According to ABC News, “The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Dash, 52, and the victim got into a verbal argument, around 7:45 p.m., at an apartment in New Port Richey before she pushed and slapped him in the face.”

According to Hollywood Life, Dash’s manager defended the actress in a statement.

“No charges were pressed by her husband, however, Deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality. Ms. Dash’s husband appeared in court today, September 30th, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending,” the statement said.

According to the arrest report, deputies saw “the victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed.”

Back in October of 2018, Page Six reported Jeffrey Marty and Dash married in April of 2018, just 10 days after meeting each other.

See the photo below of them:

Stacey Dash Is Off Her Rocker & The Market: Wifed Up by Jeffrey Marty https://t.co/mjm11HPDC1 pic.twitter.com/A8jh3f2T0H — SWAGGGirl (@SWAGGGirlicious) October 15, 2018

Like his wife, Marty is also a die-hard Trump supporter. So much so that he created a fake social media account to praise 45.

“Jeffrey Marty, is best known as the creator of the fake Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, the first “congressman” to endorse Donald Trump and a Tea Party gadfly who generates outrage in the Twitterverse, despite constant reminders that he is fictitious,” Page Six reported.

Dash is claiming Marty and his children lied on her to get her locked up. Listen to the 911 call below:

This is the fourth marriage for 51-year-old Dash. She married producer Brian Lovell in 1999 and divorced by the mid-2000s. She then married British executive James Maby, CEO of Sports Logistics, in 2005, but divorced by 2006. Her last marriage was to actor Emmanuel Xeureb, it’s not clear when they married, but they divorced by 2010. Dash has two kids, a son named Austin who was born in 1991 whom she had with singer Christopher Williams. Also, a daughter named Lola was born in 2003 from her first marriage.

