Republican Running For Sheriff Admits To Blackface — In His Campaign Ad

So many white folks are obsessed with Black face from Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to celebrities like Julianne Hough to elected official in Virginia. However, a Republican in South Carolina is trying something new — he is admitting to donning blackface in his campaign ad.
In a bizarre ad, Craig Stivender, who is running for Colleton County sheriff in South Carolina, he babbled about his “mistakes” and said, “About 10 years ago as a young police officer, I attended a law enforcement Halloween party dressed as ruthless drug kingpin ‘Big Meech’ Flenory.” He claimed, “I did it to disparage a criminal whose actions hurt our community and country.”
He then showed a photo of himself in blackface — posing with a Black woman. See the video below:
Big Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Edward Flenory, was part of the Black Mafia Family, which ran drugs from the 1980’s to the early 2000’s. Meech is incarcerated and will not be released until 2032.
Stivender is currently a fireman and ranted to NPR, “To be honest with you, 10 years ago I had never heard of blackface. I didn’t know it was a legitimate thing.” He didn’t know, but he did it…
Blackface is an ongoing from white folks of all backgrounds. Most recently, In case you missed it, photos of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surfaced of him in “brownface” as Aladdin when he was 30 years old in 2001. See below:
An additional photo surfaced of him in a wig that appears to be an afro. The photo is allegedly from the 1990s, when he was in high school. He was reportedly impersonating Harry Belafonte and singing “Day-O” at a talent show.
See below:
Trudeau issued an apology, saying, “I shouldn’t have done it. I should have known better, but I didn’t. And I’m really sorry.”
He also added, “I stand here before Canadians as I will throughout this campaign and talk about the work we have to do to make a better country together. And I am going to continue to stay focused on that and continue to work to fight intolerance and discrimination, even though obviously I made a mistake in the past.”
Same foolishness, different day.
