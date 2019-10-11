Republican Running For Sheriff Admits To Blackface — In His Campaign Ad

What’s with white folks’ obsession with blackface?

From Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to celebrities like Julianne Hough to Ralph Northam, the governor of Virginia, it seems like every white person has that dark past in their closets. However, a Republican in South Carolina is trying something new: Craig Stivender is admitting, in his campaign ad, no less, to donning blackface.

In the bizarre ad, Stivender, who is running for sheriff of Colleton County, he babbled about his “mistakes” and offered an excuse.

“About 10 years ago as a young police officer, I attended a law enforcement Halloween party dressed as ruthless drug kingpin ‘Big Meech’ Flenory,” he explained before claiming, “I did it to disparage a criminal whose actions hurt our community and country.”

The campaign ad then flashed a photo of himself in blackface — posing with a Black woman. See the full ad below.

Big Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Edward Flenory, was part of the Black Mafia Family, which ran drugs from the 1980s to the early 2000s. Meech is incarcerated and will not be released until 2032.

Stivender is currently a fireman and ranted to NPR about the campaign ad.

“To be honest with you, 10 years ago I had never heard of blackface,” he said whilke exposing his ignorance to American history. “I didn’t know it was a legitimate thing.”

Yet he still did it…

Blackface has managed to maintain an ongoing relevance with white folks of all backgrounds. Most recently, photos of Trudeau surfaced of him wearing “brownface” while dressing up as Aladdin when he was 30 years old in 2001.

An additional photo surfaced of him in a wig that appeared to be an afro. The photo is allegedly from the 1990s, when he was in high school. He was reportedly impersonating Harry Belafonte and singing “Day-O” at a talent show.

Trudeau quickly issued the obligatory apology following being outed as having worn blackface.

“I shouldn’t have done it,” he said last week. “I should have known better, but I didn’t. And I’m really sorry.”

"I shouldn't have done that": Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologizes after a photo surfaced of him wearing brownface at a 2001 "Arabian Nights" party on Wednesday.

Same foolishness, different day.

