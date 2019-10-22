Atatiana Jefferson’s Funeral Rescheduled After Family Dispute Is Resolved

Atatiana Jefferson‘s funeral has finally been rescheduled after a family dispute forced its abrupt cancellation this past Saturday, a week after the 28-year-old was shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.

Jefferson’s father, Marquis Jefferson, claimed he was being excluded from his daughter’s burial and funeral, prompting a judge to grant him a restraining order, which the Star-Telegram reported “prevented Jefferson’s aunt, Bonita Body, and Golden Gate Funeral Home ‘from exercising any activities related to the wake, funeral preparations and burial.'”

A ttorneys for both sides of Jefferson’s family worked out an arrangement on Monday. It’s not clear how the decision was made but the service has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Concord Church in Dallas.

We first heard from Marquis Jefferson when he broke his silence about his daughter days after she was killed. death.

“Her mother called me yesterday morning. She say ‘Tay was shot.’ I mean it’s senseless,” she said at the time. “My daughter was 28. My daughter was 28-years-old. Had her whole life in front of her.”

He continued: “You have to know that was somebody’s daughter. Somebody loved her and there was a better way. It didn’t have to be like that.”

He also added, “Unlike Botham Jean, I don’t want no hug. That’s my one and only daughter. I’ll never forget that.” He was clearly referencing the hugs at Amber Guyger‘s murder trial, who was convicted of murdering Jean in his own home on Sept. 6, 2018.

On early Saturday morning, Oct. 12, an officer responded because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Atatiana Jefferson died about 2:30 a.m. local time, after an officer killed her in her own home by shooting his gun through a window. Jefferson was reportedly playing video games with her nephew.

Bodycam footage showed that Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving.

According to her Facebook and LinkedIn pages, she worked at and attended the historically Black college Xavier University of Louisiana.

The neighbor who called the non-emergency police number in Fort Worth said he only reached out to police because he found it curious that her lights were on and her door was open at such a late hour. James Smith said he was concerned because he said he knew Jefferson’s young nephew was there with her. But now, Smith said he regretted contacting law enforcement about Jefferson, who he called his friend.

Here's Smith describing why he decided to call a non-emergency police number around 2 a.m. Saturday: pic.twitter.com/JU4prCelMH — Jack Howland (@JHowl04) October 12, 2019

Dean was arrested and charged with murder, but not before he was allowed to resign from the police force. He was released on bond after spending fewer than four hours in jail.

