Reports Of Voter Suppression Pour In On Election Day

Tuesday was supposed to serve as a dress rehearsal of sorts for the 2020 election. Instead, it came across more as the dryest of runs that seemed to strengthen concerns over how to remove obstacles that prevent certain Americans from casting their ballots in a timely fashion, or at all.

That’s because there was a steady stream of reports about various forms of voter suppression flowing across the country on this year’s Election Day despite advocates’ best efforts to prevent it.

Among those reports were the multiple calls for Election Day to be declared a holiday to make it easier for people to vote.

Election Day should be a national holiday. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 5, 2019

Activists have argued that anything less constitutes a form of voter suppression in itself and disproportionately affects working-class voters who many times have schedules that are not conducive to voting hours. That seemed to be true in Kentucky and some other states where polling places were scheduled to close at 6 p.m., a factor also labeled voter suppression and criticized for possibly not allowing people of a certain socio-economic class the proper amount of time they may need to vote.

Only 6? Sounds like voter suppression 🙄 https://t.co/Ljf2FNIBxC — Meena’s Friend (@JerEYEa) November 5, 2019

Thirty states were going to the polls on Tuesday, including five special elections: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina (dozens and dozens of elections), New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The following are just some of the examples of voter suppression claims on social media from citizens who were simply looking to do their civic duties and participate in the Democratic process.

At least one voter was claiming her ballot was being suppressed in California over what appeared to be bureaucratic red tape. The voter took to Twitter to voice her frustration and used the hashtag “#VoterSuppression.”

.@CA_DMV this is #VoterSuppression and I will not be silenced by your attempt to eliminate my right to vote. It's been 30 days, I still have not received my license & your agent tried to refuse my VA marriage license @CASOSvote https://t.co/7OzqTsfLfA — Daria (@VivalaRia) November 5, 2019

In Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday morning that board of elections officials were preparing “to erase 313,243 registrations” and advocates said they were “concerned that legitimate voters will be swept up in the purge.” The state was also using voters as guinea pigs to test new machines ahead of next year’s elections. But, of course, if the new machines don’t work the way they’re supposed to, then the votes risk not being counted, which paves the way for accusations of voter suppression. (Last year’s midterm elections were marred by broken and inoperable voting machines in Georgia, an allegedly intentional act by the state’s chief election official who coincidentally went on to win the election and beat Stacey Abrams, who would have been the nation’s first Black woman governor.)

Georgia is also the place where elections officials in the city of Jonesboro recently proposed moving a polling place to a police station. Civil rights groups countered by saying that doing so “would suppress turnout of the city’s voters of color and voters who have experienced negative interactions with law enforcement who would be dissuaded them from casting their ballots.” Jonesboro is more than 50 percent Black, according to statistics.

In Indiana, tweets surfaced about voters’ inability to cast ballots for one party, or “voting straight ticket.” It was described as confusing with at least one person warning other voters to beware of the example of how “voter suppression is more than just gerrymandering.”

Yeah I had even seen a warning about this before I went to vote, and it was still confusing – if younger voters are already confused, imagine how all the blue haired old folks are feeling. Voter suppression is more than just gerrymandering, folks. https://t.co/Nhh6CsQtfH — Joshua Richardson (@cooltrainerjay) November 5, 2019

If those above examples weren’t enough, a crucial part of North Carolina’s Board of Elections website was reportedly not working Tuesday morning in a coincidentally timed glitch that could have prevented some people from not knowing where their polling places are.

Hey @NCSBE – the "voter look up" tool is down & people need to know where to vote! People are calling ME to find out where they should vote – but I don't knw becasue your site is down.😳 #ElectionDay2019

CC: @866OURVOTE @democracync — Aylett Colston (@EveryVoiceNC) November 5, 2019

One city in Pennsylvania took it a step further and supplied voters with machines that didn’t even work. One polling place in Lancaster didn’t have machines that worked for the first two-and-a-half hours of its opening at 7 a.m.

Polls have been open since 7am. It's 8:35am and we are unable to vote because the new machine won't work. Totally unacceptable!!! — Liz Bee (@ElizaBeeMe) November 5, 2019

Those machines were new, like the ones in Georgia, underscoring the concern in the Peach State. Lancaster County’s chief registrar placed the blame on voters for not getting used to what Lancaster Online called “the new, less-forgiving machines.” But either way, a not insignificant “30% of the 93 precincts in St. Joseph County were impacted by issues with the touch screens used at polling locations,” the local ABC affiliate reported.

There was more confusion in Texas, where Party affiliation was apparently no longer listed on ballots, lending further credence to the worries in Indiana about not being able to vote straight ticket.

IT'S ELECTION DAY! Be on the lookout for voter suppression tactics. In Texas, party affiliation is no longer listed with a candidate's name. Pay very close attention. Below is my list on who to vote for in Houston. GET OUT AND VOTE! pic.twitter.com/wOzroDY8nr — Arturo Tha Cuban (@ExtremeArturo) November 5, 2019

There were also concerns in the Lone Star State over the location of polling places. One tweet claimed that mobile polling places were removed “from college campuses & poor areas” while “plenty” are “located within evangelical churches.”

Am I the only one who finds it odd that we removed mobile polling stations from college campuses & poor areas but have plenty located within evangelical churches? Almost seems as though the @StateOfTexas & @hayscountygov wants GOP & GOP issues to win. #Resist #VoterSuppression pic.twitter.com/zHbrIzPwD1 — TXShamrock665 ☘️ (@TXShamrock665) November 5, 2019

And to add insult to injury, there was a report that voters were “turned away” in “predominately minority communities” over delayed openings at sites in Harris County.

@abc13houston Problems at voting locations in Harris County, TX. Delaying openings 7am… didn't open until after 9am. Many voters turned away. In PREDOMINANTLY MINORITY COMMUNITIES.#VoterSuppression #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica — ArmyVet (@nineapart) November 5, 2019

But still, Virginia seemed to take the voter suppression cake after it was announced that one voting precinct in the state’s capital had inexplicably run out of ballots just two hours after it opened at 6 a.m., the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

How do you run out of ballots at EIGHT O'CLOCK IN THE MORNING????? https://t.co/CiYe8y1mDQ (Because voter suppression.) — electable woman (@rstanek) November 5, 2019

Elsewhere in the commonwealth, two counties in northern Virginia had some serious ballot issues that could end up penalizing voters and invalidating their votes in Prince William and Stafford counties. “Several hundred ballots were misprinted Tuesday morning at three voting locations” in Prince William County and some voters “got the wrong ballots” in locations in Stafford County, according to a report from WTOP.

For the second straight Virginia House of Delegates election, some voters in Stafford County cast ballots in the wrong races Tuesday, state elections officials said. https://t.co/If3JyhcpPl — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) November 5, 2019

And in Washington state, at least one drop box for ballots was moved without proper notice to voters, according to one tweet accusing Pierce County of inconveniencing “100s of working ppl” who may have to “walk an extra 25 mins” to cast their ballots. That very real concern echoed those who want Election Day to be declared a holiday to afford regular citizens with the proper amount of time needed to vote.

How many people in Tacoma are discovering their ballot drop box has moved over 1 mile away? This 📸 is from the Tacoma Dome Station–our biggest transportation hub! 100s of working ppl bus here every day–they are supposed to walk an extra 25 mins? Shame on you @PierceCountyAud! pic.twitter.com/geriYP3YKh — Tacoma DSA (@TacomaDSA) November 5, 2019

