Ja Rule Has A Twitter Temper Tantrum When He’s Called Out For Disrespecting Black Folks

Yesterday, people were disturbed to hear about a fatal stabbing at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland. So was rapper Ja Rule and, well, his commentary didn’t go over well.

“Y’all really out here acting like n*ggas over a f*cking chicken sandwich… smh… now I’m never gonna eat one on principles alone!!!” he tweeted. “F*cking idiots y’all are what’s wrong with our people… I’m so disappointed in my ppl we better than this…”

Y’all really out here acting like niggas over a fucking chicken sandwich… smh… now I’m never gonna eat one on principles alone!!! Fucking idiots y’all are what’s wrong with our people… I’m so disappointed in my ppl we better than this… — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 5, 2019

Ja promptly dragged for making it into a “my people” argument, especially when he was part of the Fyre Festival drama that reportedly scammed countless people.

One user wrote, “you were on a label called murder inc stand down.” Another added, “At least they are fighting over a WHOLE filling chicken meal, and not a Kraft slice on white bread and a scoop of bag salad in FEMA tents,” which is a dig at the Fyre Festival.

The 43-year-old was particularly worked up by this headline from Bossip, “Ja-Anne The Scammer Disses Black People And @PopeyesChicken Sandwiches; Gets Fyre Fest Fried To Hell.”

He had a full blown hissy fit on Twitter and wrote (retweeting the story which will only make more people read it and laugh), “Where did I diss black ppl??? I’m disappointed that we acting a fucking fool over a chicken sandwich… foh with this headline I love my ppl b*tch…”

Where did I diss black ppl??? I’m disappointed that we acting a fucking fool over a chicken sandwich… foh with this headline I love my ppl bitch… https://t.co/iTkO2ALYrr — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 6, 2019

Well, that didn’t help either. He got dragged some more with comments like “Black people aren’t acting a fool over anything. We’re not a monolith. INDIVIDUALS are acting a fool over a sandwich.” There was also this shade, “You know you’re happy that you’re being mentioned by a verified account you irrelevant clown.”

All clownery aside, 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis was fatally stabbed over the chicken sandwich Monday night. “An argument between two men started inside the Popeyes at 6247 Livingston Rd. in Maryland, reportedly while the victim was in line for the sandwich, then spilled out into the street, where the victim was fatally stabbed,” local news outlet WJLA reported.

The victim died an hour later at a nearby hospital.

“Our homicide detectives are hard at work on this one, but we have been able to determine preliminarily that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant,” Prince Georges County Police Department said in a statement.

“For you to get that angry over anything, for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence, is a very sad and tragic day,” Jennifer Donelan, the media relations director with the Prince George’s County Police Department, added. She said the stabbing had to do with someone cutting the line before the incident spilled out into the parking lot, which was where the stabbing happened.

No one should be killed over a sandwich but let’s hope we don’t label all Black folks because of one tragic incident.

