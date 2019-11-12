Ricoh McClain: Popeyes Stabbing Suspect Is Identified, Charged But Still On The Run

Police are on the hunt for a man who fatally stabbed 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis at a Oxon Hill, Maryland, Popeyes. The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Ricoh McClain.

According to The Baltimore Sun, McClain was charged in a warrant with first- and second-degree murder for the Nov. 4 killing. However, he is still at large. Here is a photo of the alleged suspect:

#UPDATE: The suspect in the Popeyes' stabbing last week in Oxon Hill has been identified as 30-year-old Ricoh McClain of District Heights, MD. He is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Tyrell Davis. #DMVNews pic.twitter.com/5hmWOLijVf — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) November 12, 2019

Police are asking for anyone with information about McClain’s whereabouts to contact them at 301-772-4925.

On Nov. 4, McClain reportedly got into an argument with Davis when he cut the line. The Baltimore Sun reports, “Surveillance video shows Davis ‘methodically’ cutting in a line designated for customers buying a sandwich, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said last week. When Davis reached the front counter, Stawinski said surveillance video shows he was confronted by another customer before the argument spilled out into the parking lot where Davis was stabbed once in the upper body.”

Kevin Tyrell Davis died an hour later at a nearby hospital.

This is a photo of the victim provided to @ABC7Brad by a friend. He has been identified as 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis of Oxon Hill. pic.twitter.com/eQ3aGaZYzL — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) November 5, 2019

“Our homicide detectives are hard at work on this one, but we have been able to determine preliminarily that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant,” Prince Georges County Police Department said in a statement.

“For you to get that angry over anything, for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence, is a very sad and tragic day,” Jennifer Donelan, the media relations director with the Prince George’s County Police Department, added. She said the stabbing had to do with someone cutting the line before the incident spilled out into the parking lot, which was where the stabbing happened.

Popeyes released the follow statement on the tragic incident, “Very sad to hear about the tragedy in Maryland. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.”

On Aug. 12, Popeyes posted a tweet letting the world know that their new chicken sandwich was available nationwide. Black Twitter was among the first to share thoughts on the new menu item, which some called the best sandwich they ever had. That would seem to suggest that the more melanated segment of Twitter was among those users who helped give Popeyes $24 million in free advertising.

$23.25 million: Equivalent ad value in media mentions for “Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich” in first 11 days from Digital, Newsprint, Radio, TV and Social, according to @apexmarketing. pic.twitter.com/cXhfrtDnqY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 22, 2019

