Feds Charge Ex-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Over Children’s Books Promoting Black Health

“Our elected officials must place the interests of the citizens above their own,” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said about the situation. “Corrupt public employees rip off the taxpayers and undermine everyone’s faith in government.”

Two of Pugh’s associates — Roslyn Wedington, the director of a nonprofit Pugh promoted and Gary Brown Jr., a longtime aide — have agreed to plead guilty in the investigation.

Pugh’s charges arrive more than six months after she resigned as mayor amid scandal. She was once perceived as the more ethical option for voters in a city that has a history of wrongdoing by politicians. But her political career went downhill this spring when public outcry resulted from her “Healthy Holly” book deals.

In a series of Baltimore Sun articles that began in March, the sales for the book were revealed. Pugh garnered $500,000 over several years selling the books in a no-bid deal with the medical system, where she was on the board of directors and later resigned. Pugh said she sold the published books — which had grammatical and spelling errors, such as main characters’ names being spelled two different ways and the word “vegetable” turned into “vegetale” — to the medical system to distribute to school children in the city. School officials, however, said they never requested the books and they never used them for instruction. Thousands of copies were sitting in a warehouse unread.