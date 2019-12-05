Radio Host’s ‘Dark Skin’ Comment About Lamar Jackson Has Him Begging For Forgiveness

San Francisco 49ers radio analyst Tim Ryan (not the failed presidential candidate) is a sports radio host who is rightfully under fire for some bizarre comments about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and his “dark skin.” Ryan is now begging for forgiveness.

While commentating about Jackson’s expertise on the field, Ryan said, “When you consider his dark skin with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing. I mean you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point and if you’re a half step slow on him in terms of your vision forget about it, he’s out of the gate.”

After tons of backlash, the 49ers quickly released a statement, “We hold Tim to a high standard as a representative of our organization and he must be more thoughtful with his words. Tim has expressed remorse in a public statement and has also done so with us privately. We know Tim as a man of high integrity and are confident he will grow and learn from this experience.”

Ryan also released a statement, “I regret my choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game. Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly. I want to sincerely apologize to him and anyone else I offended.”

According to NBC, “The 52-year-old Ryan was a linebacker for the Bears from 1990 to 1993 and spent 11 years calling games on television for FOX before becoming the 49ers’ radio commentator in 2014.”

Lamar Jackson is a 22-year-old up and coming star in the NFL. A graduate of University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky, he is a 2016 Heisman Trophy winner and was selected 32nd by the Ravens in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was recently named the AFC offensive player of the week and the AFC offensive player of the month for November.

The Florida native is clearly going to keep shining, despite idiocy from people like Tim Ryan. Jackson has not addressed Ryan’s comments.

