Melania Trump Wants Kids Out Of Politics As Her Husband Bullies Children

Melania Trump has been one of the most disengaged first ladies in our lifetime but yesterday she decided to rant on Twitter after her son’s name was mentioned during the impeachment hearings of her despicable husband.

While Stanford Law Professor Pamela Karlan was dragging Trump during the hearings, she said, “The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the President can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

"So while [@realDonaldTrump] can name his son Barron, he can't make him a 'Baron.'" Pamela Karlan targets Barron Trump for supposedly being named after a title of nobility. She was making a comparison between a king and Trump. There are laughs and applause from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/r7jqvevU1P — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 4, 2019

This might Melania Trump immediately play victim by tweeting,” A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

The irony wasn’t lost on social media considering Trump mocked 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg. He wrote on Twitter while replying to her viral speech at the United Nations climate action summit, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

The child was also attacked by Fox News with correspondent Michael Knowles calling her “mentally ill.”

Melania said nothing.

There are also the thousands of children locked up in cages because of her husband’s policies and she has done nothing except wear a “I really don’t care. Do you?” jacket.

Dear Lady #MelaniaTrump, My response to your outrage yesterday – "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" Sound familiar? What goes around, comes around. pic.twitter.com/5FugXRXw7I — Thom (@thmgen11) December 5, 2019

In addition, Melania has her useless “Be Best” campaign, which is to combat bullying but he husband is the biggest bully on the planet.

But this is the privilege of Melania. In case you forgot, she got to the U.S. on an “Einstein Visa.” According to reports, she met Trump in 1998 and three years later, in March 2001, Melania was granted a green card in the elite EB-1 program, “which was designed for renowned academic researchers, multinational business executives or those in other fields, such as Olympic athletes and Oscar-winning actors, who demonstrated ‘sustained national and international acclaim,'” according to The Washington Post. What did Melania do? Model. She modeled for Camel cigarettes and once hugged a six-foot inflatable whale in a string bikini for Sports Illustrated. Quite extraordinary, right? The nickname for EB-1 program is the Einstein visa.

That said, Professor Pamela Karlan has apologized for the Barron reference, while Melania’s husband apologizes for nothing.

