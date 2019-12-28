Hundreds Attending Ghana’s “Year Of The Return” Without Answers After EgyptAir Loses Luggage

In commemoration of it being 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in Jamestown, Virginia, Ghana has designated 2019 the “Year of the Return.” Thus, the Ghanaian government has launched a campaign geared towards African Americans and the diaspora, encouraging their participation in the celebratory events that have been put in place, according to a report from Quartz Africa.

This mission of the “Year of the Return” is to memorialize the unshackling from slavery. According to Ghana Web, President Nana Akufo-Addo is urging “anyone of African descent to make the journey back home as part of their birth-right.”

“It’s amazing. This is an opportunity for people who don’t feel like they connect to any culture other than American culture,” Abdullah said. “If Afrochella can help get more people to come back to Ghana, then we’ve achieved one of our goals.”

Over 4,000 people traveled to Accra, Ghana last year to attend the Afrochella festival, which will be taking place again this year on Sunday. And while the headcount for those attending the “Year of the Return” and Afrochella festival this year is uncertain, what is known is that hundreds of travelers who flew on EgyptAir are without luggage, which not only contains clothing and shoes, but also toiletries, medicine and other necessities. The luggage is said to be lost in Cairo, Egypt.

In a video that has been circulating social media, passengers are complaining to an airline representative after being without their personal belongings – and answers, for days.

One traveler commented, “2 days later… STILL NO LUGGAGE! STILL NO CLOTHING!!! I am in a different COUNTRY!! I’ve emailed all my claim numbers flight numbers ETC. NOBODY FROM EGYPT AIR HAS ATTEMPTED TO CONTACT ME. THIS IS A SCAM.”

“Why has NO ONE from Egypt air contacted ANYONE who’s luggage is missing!!!! This will be reported on the NEWS! – EGYPT AIR IS STEALING LUGGAGE!!!!!” the user continued.

Another person wrote, “What is an adventure with no luggage? It’s a headache even Helen Keller can see that. It has been 8 days and @janineofnuance has not received a response regarding the loss of her luggage from your airline. @egyptair respond with a substantial answer or learn the true power of social media.”

The comment section on EgyptAir’s Instagram page is flooded with questions and backlash from frustrated travelers and perplexed social media users.

The airline has yet to address the situation publicly.

A call to EgyptAir for comment was not immediately returned.

