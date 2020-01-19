Black Woman Prosecutor Attacked On Racist Voicemail

State attorney for Baltimore, Marilyn J. Mosby, is standing with St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner following a racist and hate-filled voicemail she received about the Circuit Attorney on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Mosby shared the audio message on social media, exposing the hateful rhetoric.

“How dare you come to St. Louis and say you’ve got the back of that lousy b*tch State’s Attorney Kim Gardner,” a woman said in the voicemail. “She is just like you, that’s why. Birds of a feather, b*tches. That’s what you are. You hate cops, you hate white people. You do everything you can to give all the blacks who are criminals every benefit of the doubt that everybody else is a suspect.”

This is why #IStandWithKimGardner and this hateful rhetoric only strengthens my resolve to continue fighting for justice and working to undo the blight of mass incarceration and its impact on communities of color.” #KeepersOfTheStatusQuo pic.twitter.com/GbP8fTjJbH — Marilyn J. Mosby (@MarilynMosbyEsq) January 16, 2020

The message continued, “Black lives only matter when a white person takes it. You black can kill each other all you want. In fact, I think that’s the grand solution. We need to start driving around the ghetto to just drop them boxes of bullets on every street corner.”

In Mosby’s tweet, in which she shared the message, she wrote, “This is why #IStandWithKimGardner and this hateful rhetoric only strengthens my resolve to continue fighting for justice and working to undo the blight of mass incarceration and its impact on communities of color.”

Aside from the deplorable message that Mosby received, according to The Appeal, Black women prosecutors are rallying behind Gardner because she is also allegedly facing racist backlash from city officials and police unions, resulting in a civil rights lawsuit.

The Appeal reports that in the lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, Jan. 13, Gardner has alleged that the city and St. Louis Police Officers Association – among others, they are violating the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which is “meant to deter white citizens and government officials from conspiring to prevent the expansion of civil rights and equality for Black citizens.”

“Circuit Attorney Gardner received a clear mandate from the voters of St. Louis to enact meaningful reforms and upend a broken criminal justice system that criminalizes poverty, disproportionately impacts communities of color and undermines public safety,” the 11 Black women prosecutors in support of Gardner said in a joint statement. “The Circuit Attorney has delivered on those promises, and that is exactly why she has faced an unprecedented campaign by the city’s corrupt and racist political establishment to destroy her.”

Gardner’s fellow attorneys said that her experience is “emblematic of the types of attacks that we, as Black women prosecutors, have faced around the country.”

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, Bronx County District Attorney Darcel Clark, Portsmouth, Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales and Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby are among the prosecutors rallying behind Gardner.

