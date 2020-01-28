Black Beauty Innovator Launches Natural Haircare Vending Machine

A Maryland-based entrepreneur wants to ensure that consumers can get their natural haircare fix on the go. Beauty innovator Cindy Tawiah created the first automated natural haircare vending machine that includes products from her company Diva by Cindy, Atlanta Daily World reported.

The registered nurse-turned-entrepreneur opened a hair salon in 2004 and launched her haircare line three years after. Diva by Cindy creates a variety of alcohol-free products designed for detangling tresses. Amongst some of the products included in her collection are sulfate-free moisture shampoos, stimulating hair growth treatments, and hydrating hair creams. The innovator—who credits one of her chemistry teachers for sparking her interest in crafting beauty products—decided to create the vending machines to address the lack of accessibility to natural hair care products. The vending machines are located throughout the city of Baltimore, including the Baltimore–Washington International Airport and Arundel Mills Mall.

“Women travel with their hair care brands and often have them discarded, much to their chagrin. We realized there was a need,” Tawiah told the Capital Gazette. “We launched an innovative concept in BWI Airport. TSA is known for throwing away liquids and hair care preparations; shampoos and conditioners are no exception.” Diva by Cindy products are also sold at stores that include Walmart, the grocery chain Giant Eagle and the supermarket Tops. The products will make their debut at Sally Beauty stores this year.

Tawiah has used her business as an outlet for philanthropy. She launched an initiative dubbed The Diva Project which supports women experiencing homelessness and domestic violence. She also authored a book titled Metamorphosis: Finding Your Purpose, Finding Your Passion, Finding U.

Many Black women are working to redefine the haircare industry through the creation of products designed for different hair textures. Actress Taraji P. Henson recently launched a haircare line called TPH by Taraji.

