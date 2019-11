The holiday season can sometimes bring out the best in folks. It also sparks a certain level of creativity and wit, which often graces social media with a new challenge. This year, the @MelaninMamis Twitter page has revived the #Blackhairchallenge.

In a tweet, they asked participants to “post up to 4 pictures of yourself with this hashtag. Embrace your different hairstyles.”

The magic you’re about to witness below is no surprise.