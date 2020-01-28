Kidpreneurs From Atlanta Launch Gourmet Baked Goods Company

Four brothers from Atlanta, who are all under the age of 12, are living out their entrepreneurial dreams. The young business owners are the boys behind the gourmet baked goods brand Yummy Brothers, 11Alive reported.

Yummy Brothers offers more than 36 different types of cookies https://t.co/UyJOCPHBW2 — Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) January 11, 2020

The Billingslea brothers—5-year-old Micah, 7-year-old Caleb, 9-year-old Isaiah and 11-year-old Joshua—started baking cookies as a hobby. They would use recipes passed down from their great-grandmother. After receiving an overwhelmingly positive response for their family recipe, they decided to turn their passion for baking into a profitable business. They approached their father about launching Yummy Brothers and the company was born. The brothers sell a variety of cookies including chocolate chip walnut, lemon white chocolate chip, and oatmeal raisin. Yummy Brothers provides vegan cookie options as well. There are nearly 40 types of cookies that are sold on their website. To expand their business, they’ve started retailing beverages and dog treats. The brothers have sold over 400,000 cookies to date.

“Everybody would say that our cookies are really good. So, we were just thinking we could make a living off of this selling cookies,” Joshua told the news outlet. The young business owners are balancing entrepreneurship and education. During the week they focus on school and they dedicate their weekend to baking and selling cookies. “We don’t do it every day because we’re kids, and our parents don’t need to treat us like robots,” said Isaiah. The brothers hope that their accomplishments inspire other young entrepreneurs to follow their dreams. A portion of proceeds from their business goes towards their venture Kidpreneurexpo which teaches youth how to start their own companies.

Black children are making power moves in entrepreneurship. Beauty mogul Courtney Adeleye’s 5-year-old daughter Lily Adeleye recently became the youngest CEO to have her company’s products sold at Target.

SEE ALSO:

Beauty Entrepreneur’s Daughter Becomes Youngest CEO To Have Products Featured At Target

9-Year-Old Detroit Fashion Designer Captures Mattel’s Attention