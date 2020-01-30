Nike Gifts The Barack Obama Foundation $5 Million For The Development Of A Sports Facility

The Barack Obama Foundation has received a major donation for the creation of a Chicago-based sports facility. According to Forbes, Nike gifted the organization $5 million for the development of an athletic hub that will be a part of the Obama Presidential Center.

The Nike Foundation has gifted $5 million to the Obama Foundation for an athletic and recreational facility that will be located on the campus of the Obama Presidential Center. https://t.co/W6ZN4Z4wl8 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 15, 2020

The public facility—which will be constructed inside of the South Side’s Jackson Park—will offer free programming for Chicago natives and tourists alike. The purpose of the facility is to unite individuals in the local community through sports and fitness initiatives. “Our belief in the power of sport to transform lives is why we work with organizations like the Obama Foundation — because whether it’s on a global scale or at the grassroots level, we’ve seen what’s possible when sport brings us together,” wrote Nike’s Chief Social & Community Impact Officer and Nike Foundation President Jorge Casimiro in a statement. “Our approach to these community partnerships is grounded in the knowledge that kids who move will move the world. And for those facing the steepest barriers, the benefits of play and sport have an especially powerful ripple effect.”

This marks the first time in history that a presidential center will encompass a sports facility. This isn’t the first time that Nike has teamed up with the Obamas. Seven years ago, the company made a $50 million investment in former first lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move! Active Schools initiative which was designed to introduce youth to healthy lifestyles. The highly anticipated presidential center will be one-of-a-kind. Aside from the library—which is being created in collaboration with the Chicago Public Library—the campus will reportedly feature a museum, a space designed for public meetings, a playground and green spaces.

According to Curbed Chicago, there is no word on when the $500 million project will begin construction.

