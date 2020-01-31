Joe Biden Looks To Black Women As His Polling Falls

There is strength in numbers, but it appears that former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign muscles are weakening as his once high-ranking poll numbers are experiencing a dip, presumably in part by him losing steam with Black voters. Could Biden’s noticeable shift, which was noted in a new national poll on Friday, be saved by his earnest considerations for Black women as his running mates, namely Stacey Abrams, Sen. Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama?

MORE: Are Black Voters Turning On Biden? Bernie’s Support Surges In The Polls

Black women are known to put on their capes and save the day, and it could be fair to assert that Biden is aware of this and might consequently taking heed.

During a November town hall in Iowa, Biden identified Democratic women that he felt were viable options to serve as his vice president, if he were to be elected president. “I could start naming people but the press will think that’s who I picked,” he said before naming Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate. Biden referred to Abrams as “the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia.”

Abrams, who fought tooth and nail against Republican Brian Kemp in the race for Georgia governor, has stated that she would be “happy” to run as a vice presidential nominee and eventually president.

The Democrats, too, know the power and discernment of Black women as Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has called them the “backbone” of the Democratic Party. Their decision to have Abrams deliver the rebuttal to the State of the Union speaks for itself.

Let me be clear: We won in Alabama and Virginia because #BlackWomen led us to victory. Black women are the backbone of the Democratic Party, and we can’t take that for granted. Period. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) December 13, 2017

In December, Biden confidently affirmed that he would consider Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice president pick, which in all actuality is a quite presumptuous as the race is far from over. Harris, who was in the Democratic presidential race until abruptly suspending her campaign, has not spoken on her decision. Nevertheless, Biden has made his choices as plain as day.

“Senator Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be. I mean it sincerely,” Biden said of Harris. “She is solid. She can be president someday herself. She can be the vice president. She can go on to be a Supreme Court justice. She can be an attorney general. I mean, she has enormous capability.”

New: "I'm not good at keeping hard feelings," @JoeBiden says about @KamalaHarris' debate criticism. He reiterates she could be a potential VP pick for him if nominee, when asked by me & @tylerpager @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/mdQSvk6ICn — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) December 4, 2019

Harris has made it clear that her focus is on Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. She has also denounced all rumors that would imply that she has decided to run for vice president.

If Biden is unable to secure Abrams or Harris, he said the beloved Michelle Obama would be a great candidate. “I sure would like Michelle to be the Vice President,” said Biden at a campaign stop in Muscatine, Iowa.

Man: "Would you consider appointing Obama for the Supreme Court?" Joe Biden: "Yeah, I would, but I don’t think he’d do it. He'd be a great Supreme Court Justice." Man: "Second question is – which Obama?" Joe Biden: "I sure would like Michelle to be the Vice President." pic.twitter.com/4OYIsEcNQn — The Hill (@thehill) January 28, 2020

Vice president as a prefix on Michelle Obama’s name would warm many hearts, but the chances of that happening are highly unlikely.

While Biden having a Black woman running alongside him on his Democratic ticket may appeal to Black voters, can Black voters put all of their faith in him as a potential president considering his blunders when addressing Black issues and the exposed truth, or lies rather, about Biden’s participation in the Civil Rights movement.

Survey USA has @BernieSanders walloping Trump by (+9). Leads under 50 (+18), Hispanic (+32) & Black voters (+81)!!! Sanders 52% (+9)

Trump 43% Biden 50% (+7)

Trump 43% Warren 48% (+3)

Trump 45% Buttigieg 47% (+3)

Trump 44% Steyer 44%

Trump 44% Trump 45% (+2)

Klobuchar 43% — Ben Hauck 🔥🌹 (@fightdenial) January 22, 2020

His unruffled approach on his support from Black voters was understandable, to a point. But now that polls indicate that his once-secured position is iffy and he is trending in the wrong direction he has to implement a new plan.

Mission look to a Black woman to save the day might be that plan.

SEE ALSO:

Teen Told To Cut Dreadlocks Is Living His Best Life As His School Stays Petty

Terry Crews And The Three Ways He’s A Walking Contradiction