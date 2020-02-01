Florida Church Mass Shooting Kills ‘Two Young Black Men’: Everything We Know

Two people including a teenager were killed following a mass shooting at a church in Florida on Saturday, a church leader confirmed. While the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear, the shooting that took place after a funeral was held left four total victims, the senior pastor of Victory City Church in the town of Riviera Beach in South Florida.

“We solicit the prayers of the saints today as we mourn the lost of two young black men to a sensless [sic] shooting after a funeral held here at the church,” Tywuante D. Lupoe wrote in a Facebook post at around 4 p.m. local time.

It was unclear who the funeral was for and how, or if, it factored into the shooting.

The names of the people killed were not immediately released, but NBC identified one of the victims as a 15-year-old boy and the other as an adult. They both died at the scene, according to a press release from the Riviera Beach Police department. Two other people were shot, as well. The two survivors were identified as “a female victim” and “a juvenile victim.” They were reportedly injured, though it was not clear the nature of their injuries nor how serious they were.

Lupoe stressed in his Facebook post that none of the victims were affiliated with his church and said it did not happen on church property. However, the funeral was taking place at the church.

“PLEASE KNOW THAT THE SHOOTING DID NOT INVOLVE ANY OF OUR CHURCH’S MEMBERS AND IT DID NOT TAKE PLACE ON CHURCH GROUNDS,” Lupoe wrote in all capital letters. “IT HAPPENED ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE CHURCH.”

The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. and there were 13 shots fired, according to local news outlet WPTV.

There were no arrests immediately announced

It was the 25th mass shooting of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archives website that tracks shootings in the U.S. that involve four or more victims.

This is a developing story that will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

