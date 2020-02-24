Rest In Power: America Says Goodbye To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant At Public Memorial

UPDATED: 3:35 p.m. ET
The memorial ended with Jimmy Kimmel calling for the support of MambaOnThree.org and MambaSportsFoundation.org. He added, “Don’t forget, work hard and hug the people you love,” followed by chants for Kobe.
UPDATE: 3:26 p.m. ET
Shaquille O’Neal, who won three championships with Kobe, spoke on them playing together. Their Lakers teammates complained about Kobe not passing the ball and suggested Shaq speak to him about it. Shaq said he told Kobe, there’s no “I” in team, to which he said Kobe replied, “I know, but there’s a ‘ME’ in that motherfucker.”
Christina Aguilera also performed “Ave Maria.”
UPDATE: 3:19 p.m. ET
NBA champion Michael Jordan memorialized Kobe and Gianna, sending thoughts to the other lives that were also lost in the helicopter crash. Through tears, MJ said, “In the game of basketball, in life, as a parent, Kobe left nothing in the tank. He left it all on the floor.” Referring to Kobe as his “little brother,” Jordan also said, “I wanted to be the best big brother I could be.”
Jordan, however, was able to provide laughs as he referenced his viral crying meme, saying, “I told my wife I wasn’t going to do this because I didn’t want to see a [crying meme] for the next 3 or 4 years. That’s what Kobe Bryant does to me.”
He closed out saying, “When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died. As I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died… Rest in peace, little bro.”
Alicia Keys gave a tribute during the memorial, performingMoonlight Sonata by Beethoven.
UPDATE: 2:56 p.m. ET
Rob Pelinka, Kobe’s best friend, agent and general manager of the Lakers, spoke on the NBA legend and Gianna. Pelinka revealed that Kobe texted him from the helicopter on Jan. 24, asking if he knew of a baseball agent because he wanted to help a friend’s daughter secure an internship with a baseball agency. That friend’s daughter was the surviving daughter of John Altobelli, who also died in the crash along with his wife and one of their daughters.
UPDATE: 2:44 p.m. ET
Geno Auriemma, the head coach of UCONN, which is the school Gianna wanted to attend, shared a story about her and Kobe’s visit to the school.
UPDATE: 2:29 p.m. ET
WNBA player Diana Taurasi and University of Oregon player Sabrina Ionescu paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna.
UPDATE 2:13 p.m. ET
Vanessa then spoke on her soulmate, Kobe – whom she called Kob Kob. “I couldn’t see him as a celebrity, nor just an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was my—he was my everything,” Vanessa said.
Towards the end of Vanessa’s speech, she said “Babe, you take care of our Gigi…We love and miss you boo boo and Gigi.” She added, “Kobe, take care of our Gigi. I’ve got Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We’re still the best team.”
UPDATE 1:56 p.m. ET
Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mom, Vanessa Bryant took to the podium to speak on her beloved husband and daughter. “The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt from around the world has been so uplifting.” Vanessa said.
“…Kobe always said she was me. She had my fire, my personality, and sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh. It was infectious. It was pure and genuine,” Vanessa said about Gianna.
“Kobe always said [Gigi] was me. She had my fire, my personality and sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh. It was infectious. It was pure and genuine,” Vanessa also said. “She was our shepherd. She always kept our family together.”
Jimmy Kimmel was first to speak on Kobe. “This is a sad day but it is also a celebration of life…in the building where those of us who are Lakers fans and Kobe fans celebrated so many of the best times of our lives,” he said.
While speaking on both Kobe and Gianna, Kimmel said, “Everywhere you go, you see his face, his number. Gigi’s face, Gigi’s number. At every intersection, there are hundreds of murals painted by artists who were inspired not because he is a basketball player but because Kobe was an artist too.”
UPDATE: 1:40 p.m. ET
Following Beyoncé’s performance was a video montage of Kobe’s two decade-long career as a Los Angeles Laker. “It’s not the destination, it’s the journey,” he said in one of the clips.
UPDATE: 1:30 p.m. ET
Beyoncé kicked off the memorial, wearing a gold suit in honor of Kobe’s Lakers colors. She performed her record “XO,” with help from a chorus wearing white. “I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs,” she said, before asking for the crowd’s participation in singing along. She then performed “Halo.”
Original Story:
Monday was a solemn day for many, as those who loved, admired and revered legendary NBA star, Kobe Bryant, attended the public memorial for him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash along with seven others in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26. The memorial is being held at the Staples Center, where Kobe played as a Los Angeles Laker for his entire 20-year NBA career. Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private ceremony with family earlier this month, but a public memorial was orchestrated for the millions who loved them both.
MORE: Watch Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial Live: How To Stream Video Of Lakers Legend Being Honored In Los Angeles
The date of Feb. 24 was significant as it was likely selected to match the retired jersey number that Bryant wore as a member of the Lakers. Twenty-four was also the number of years that he called Los Angeles home after being drafted straight out of high school to the NBA in 1996. Two is also the jersey number that Gianna wore and 20 is the number of years that Kobe and Vanessa have been married. The memorial was also going to be taking place during Black History Month, a fact that was not insignificant.
On Monday, Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, filed a lawsuit against the owner of the helicopter that crashed, killing her husband and their daughter, Gianna, according to ESPN. The wrongful death lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles, said that the pilot Ara Zobayan “was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions on Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight.”
The lawsuit, which contains 27 counts, is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. The complaint also said that the pilot was “negligent in eight different ways, including failing to properly assess the weather, flying into conditions he wasn’t cleared for and failing to control the helicopter,” according to the report.
The lawsuit was filed as the public memorial for Kobe, Gianna and the seven others who also died in the helicopter crash, was being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Scroll down to see images from Monday’s memorial and Kobe and Gianna Bryant. These photos and videos will be updated throughout the day.
SEE ALSO
Lena Waithe Accused Of Stealing Show Idea From Up-And-Coming Screenwriter
Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Conviction Has Twitter Making Bill Cosby Comparisons
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, AC Green, Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook attend The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,california,city of los angeles,basketball – sport,nba,staples center,human interest,kyrie irving,draymond green,russell westbrook,stephen curry – basketball player,nba pro basketball,dwyane wade – basketball player,a.c. green
7.Source:Getty
US basketball player Diana Taurasi speaks during the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. – Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,talking,death,basketball – sport,athlete,nba,staples center,human interest,kobe bryant,hill,extreme terrain,crash,helicopter,basketball player,helicopter crash,diana taurasi
8.Source:Getty
US television host Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. – Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,talking,death,basketball – sport,nba,staples center,human interest,kobe bryant,television host,hill,extreme terrain,jimmy kimmel,crash,helicopter,helicopter crash
9.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: People walk on their way to attend the ‘Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant’ memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles Lakers NBA star Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,basketball – sport,nba,walking,staples center,human interest,nba pro basketball
10.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Fans arrive at the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,sport,california,city of los angeles,basketball – sport,nba,staples center,human interest,kobe bryant,fan – enthusiast,nba pro basketball
11.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Fans arrive at the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,sport,california,city of los angeles,basketball – sport,nba,staples center,human interest,kobe bryant,fan – enthusiast,nba pro basketball
12.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Chauncey Billups and Queen Latifah attend The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,california,city of los angeles,basketball – sport,nba,staples center,human interest,queen latifah,chauncey billups,nba pro basketball
13.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Former coach Phil Jackson attends The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,california,city of los angeles,basketball – sport,nba,staples center,human interest,former,coach,phil jackson,nba pro basketball
14.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Anthony Davis shakes hands with Derek Fisher during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,basketball – sport,nba,staples center,human interest,handshake,hand,anthony davis – basketball player,nba pro basketball,derek fisher – basketball player
15.Source:Getty
US musician Alicia Keys performs during the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. – Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,performance,sport,california,city of los angeles,death,basketball – sport,nba,alicia keys,staples center,human interest,kobe bryant,hill,extreme terrain,crash,helicopter,helicopter crash
16.
17.Source:Getty
Retired US basketball player Michael Jordan cries as he speaks during the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. – Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,sport,california,city of los angeles,talking,death,basketball – sport,athlete,nba,crying,staples center,human interest,kobe bryant,hill,extreme terrain,crash,helicopter,basketball player,michael jordan – basketball player,helicopter crash
18.Source:Getty
Kobe Bryant’s Lakers jerseys are displayed during the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. – Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,death,basketball – sport,nba,staples center,los angeles lakers,human interest,sports uniform,kobe bryant,hill,extreme terrain,crash,basketball uniform,helicopter,helicopter crash
19.Source:Getty
Retired US basketball player Shaquille O’Neal speaks during the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. – Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,talking,death,basketball – sport,athlete,nba,staples center,human interest,kobe bryant,shaquille o’neal,hill,extreme terrain,crash,helicopter,basketball player,helicopter crash
20.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: A general view of the jumbotron as Shaquille O’Neal speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,talking,basketball – sport,nba,staples center,human interest,shaquille o’neal,general view,large scale screen,nba pro basketball
21.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Snoop Dogg attends The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,california,city of los angeles,basketball – sport,nba,staples center,human interest,snoop dogg,nba pro basketball
22.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Geno Auriemma speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,talking,basketball – sport,nba,staples center,human interest,nba pro basketball,geno auriemma
23.Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,california,city of los angeles,talking,basketball – sport,nba,staples center,los angeles lakers,human interest,manager,nba pro basketball,rob pelinka