Rest In Power: America Says Goodbye To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant At Public Memorial

The memorial ended with Jimmy Kimmel calling for the support of MambaOnThree.org and MambaSportsFoundation.org. He added, “Don’t forget, work hard and hug the people you love,” followed by chants for Kobe.

Shaquille O’Neal, who won three championships with Kobe, spoke on them playing together. Their Lakers teammates complained about Kobe not passing the ball and suggested Shaq speak to him about it. Shaq said he told Kobe, there’s no “I” in team, to which he said Kobe replied, “I know, but there’s a ‘ME’ in that motherfucker.”

Shaq gives a one-of-a-kind story about Kobe Bryant 😂 pic.twitter.com/D6V88jw70D — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 24, 2020

Christina Aguilera also performed “Ave Maria.”

NBA champion Michael Jordan memorialized Kobe and Gianna, sending thoughts to the other lives that were also lost in the helicopter crash. Through tears, MJ said, “In the game of basketball, in life, as a parent, Kobe left nothing in the tank. He left it all on the floor.” Referring to Kobe as his “little brother,” Jordan also said, “I wanted to be the best big brother I could be.”

Jordan, however, was able to provide laughs as he referenced his viral crying meme, saying, “I told my wife I wasn’t going to do this because I didn’t want to see a [crying meme] for the next 3 or 4 years. That’s what Kobe Bryant does to me.”

He closed out saying, “When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died. As I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died… Rest in peace, little bro.”

Michael Jordan pays tribute to Kobe Bryant from inside the Staples Center. 🥺 (🎥 via @itsfedex) #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/i4EnFrU8UO — Stadium (@Stadium) February 24, 2020

Alicia Keys gave a tribute during the memorial, performingMoonlight Sonata by Beethoven.

Rob Pelinka, Kobe’s best friend, agent and general manager of the Lakers, spoke on the NBA legend and Gianna. Pelinka revealed that Kobe texted him from the helicopter on Jan. 24, asking if he knew of a baseball agent because he wanted to help a friend’s daughter secure an internship with a baseball agency. That friend’s daughter was the surviving daughter of John Altobelli, who also died in the crash along with his wife and one of their daughters.

Geno Auriemma, the head coach of UCONN, which is the school Gianna wanted to attend, shared a story about her and Kobe’s visit to the school.

Geno Auriemma with some light hearted moments about Kobe Bryant asking him about coaching. Geno: “The uncoachable one wants to tak about coaching!” Geno observed, “Gianna passed the ball when she was open. I thought, ‘she is not listening to her father.’” — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 24, 2020

WNBA player Diana Taurasi and University of Oregon player Sabrina Ionescu paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna.

It’s so meaningful that brilliant female athletes like Diana Taurasi and Sabrina Ionescu are getting this opportunity to discuss their relationship with Kobe. People need to see his support of female athletes went beyond just having a daughter. #ForKobeAndGigi — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 24, 2020

“He was giving me the blueprint. He was giving Gigi the same blueprint.” Sabrina Ionescu on Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/2nBSuCZUuf — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

Vanessa then spoke on her soulmate, Kobe – whom she called Kob Kob. “I couldn’t see him as a celebrity, nor just an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was my—he was my everything,” Vanessa said.

Towards the end of Vanessa’s speech, she said “Babe, you take care of our Gigi…We love and miss you boo boo and Gigi.” She added, “Kobe, take care of our Gigi. I’ve got Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We’re still the best team.”

WATCH NOW: Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, speaks publicly for the first time at the memorial for her husband and daughter https://t.co/uX9ZqmKS5v pic.twitter.com/SmYwxuBiot — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 24, 2020

Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mom, Vanessa Bryant took to the podium to speak on her beloved husband and daughter. “The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt from around the world has been so uplifting.” Vanessa said.

“…Kobe always said she was me. She had my fire, my personality, and sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh. It was infectious. It was pure and genuine,” Vanessa said about Gianna.

“Kobe always said [Gigi] was me. She had my fire, my personality and sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh. It was infectious. It was pure and genuine,” Vanessa also said. “She was our shepherd. She always kept our family together.”

Vanessa Bryant gets standing ovation at Kobe Farewell Celebration pic.twitter.com/hvIx1J7Kvc — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 24, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel was first to speak on Kobe. “This is a sad day but it is also a celebration of life…in the building where those of us who are Lakers fans and Kobe fans celebrated so many of the best times of our lives,” he said.

While speaking on both Kobe and Gianna, Kimmel said, “Everywhere you go, you see his face, his number. Gigi’s face, Gigi’s number. At every intersection, there are hundreds of murals painted by artists who were inspired not because he is a basketball player but because Kobe was an artist too.”

#LIVE: An emotional Jimmy Kimmel is the memorial's first speaker: "This is a sad day, but it is also a celebration of their lives." https://t.co/XRqY4xRZXQ #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/MhrREUHpmL — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 24, 2020

Following Beyoncé’s performance was a video montage of Kobe’s two decade-long career as a Los Angeles Laker. “It’s not the destination, it’s the journey,” he said in one of the clips.

Beyoncé kicked off the memorial, wearing a gold suit in honor of Kobe’s Lakers colors. She performed her record “XO,” with help from a chorus wearing white. “I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs,” she said, before asking for the crowd’s participation in singing along. She then performed “Halo.”

JUST IN: "I'm here because I love Kobe." Beyoncé is performing at the public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna ''Gigi'' Bryant. https://t.co/KBW9iGN8Z6 — ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2020

Monday was a solemn day for many, as those who loved, admired and revered legendary NBA star, Kobe Bryant, attended the public memorial for him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash along with seven others in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26. The memorial is being held at the Staples Center, where Kobe played as a Los Angeles Laker for his entire 20-year NBA career. Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private ceremony with family earlier this month, but a public memorial was orchestrated for the millions who loved them both.

We here to celebrate one of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game. You will be so missed #kobememorial pic.twitter.com/T2XIEmTcw0 — MsAshlieZoe (@MsAshlieZoe) February 24, 2020

Vanessa tears up watching Kobe’s tribute 😢 pic.twitter.com/gH8F76i77D — ContentNBA (@ContentNBA) February 24, 2020

The date of Feb. 24 was significant as it was likely selected to match the retired jersey number that Bryant wore as a member of the Lakers. Twenty-four was also the number of years that he called Los Angeles home after being drafted straight out of high school to the NBA in 1996. Two is also the jersey number that Gianna wore and 20 is the number of years that Kobe and Vanessa have been married. The memorial was also going to be taking place during Black History Month, a fact that was not insignificant.

On Monday, Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, filed a lawsuit against the owner of the helicopter that crashed, killing her husband and their daughter, Gianna, according to ESPN. The wrongful death lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles, said that the pilot Ara Zobayan “was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions on Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight.”

The lawsuit, which contains 27 counts, is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. The complaint also said that the pilot was “negligent in eight different ways, including failing to properly assess the weather, flying into conditions he wasn’t cleared for and failing to control the helicopter,” according to the report.

The lawsuit was filed as the public memorial for Kobe, Gianna and the seven others who also died in the helicopter crash, was being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Scroll down to see images from Monday’s memorial and Kobe and Gianna Bryant. These photos and videos will be updated throughout the day.

