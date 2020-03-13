Andrew Gillum Denies Using Methamphetamines: ‘I Had Too Much To Drink’

Andrew Gillum, former Florida gubernatorial candidate who also served as the mayor of Tallahassee from 2014 to 2018, has allegedly been involved in a suspected crystal meth incident at a Miami Beach hotel early Friday morning, according to a report from the Miami New Times.

Gillum has denied use of the drug, saying in a statement to Miami Herald reporter David Smiley, “I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines.”

Gillum statement: "I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines." — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) March 13, 2020

According to the Miami New Times, a police report claimed that Miami Beach Police Department were called to the Mondrian Hotel at 1100 West Avenue just before 1 a.m. pertaining to a suspected drug overdose. Gillum and two other men were inside of the hotel room. The report noted that the Miami Beach Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene to treat a possible overdose for a man named Travis Dyson, who was in stable condition.

One of the men, Aldo Mejias, told officers that he gave Dyson his credit card information Thursday afternoon to book a hotel room for the evening. The men were supposed to reconvene later that day. Mejias reportedly told officers that when he arrived at the hotel room around 11 p.m. Thursday night, Dyson opened the door, collapsed on the bed and began regurgitating. Mejias said he gave Dyson CPR and called the paramedics. He also said that while giving Dyson CPR, Gillum was in the bathroom, vomiting, according to the report.

This story will be updated.

