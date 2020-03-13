Who Is Travis Dyson? Andrew Gillum’s ‘Friend’ From ‘Methamphetamines’ Hotel Incident Speaks Out

One of the men inside a hotel room with Andrew Gillum during a suspected crystal meth incident at a Miami Beach hotel early Friday morning has reportedly contradicted the former Tallahassee mayor’s side of the story. Travis Dyson, 30, was with Gillum and another man inside of the hotel room when the Miami Beach Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene to treat Dyson for a possible overdose, according to an official police report.

MORE: Andrew Gillum Denies Using Methamphetamines: ‘I Had Too Much To Drink’

Gillum, a former Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Florida, released a statement claiming that he drank too much while attending a wedding with some friends and denied ever using methamphetamines.

Andrew Gillum just put out this statement about allegedly being involved in a crystal meth incident: pic.twitter.com/2eeEIo6NOo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2020

According to Jessica Lipscomb, a reporter for the Miami New Times, Dyson told her that “Gillum did not mention anything about a wedding.”

Just spoke with Travis Dyson, a friend of @AndrewGillum who was in the hotel room last night. He says Gillum did not mention anything about a wedding. https://t.co/G966MmSTXc — Jessica Lipscomb (@jessicalipscomb) March 13, 2020

“I personally was not celebrating a wedding,” Dyson said after the Miami New Times called him at his home around noon on Friday. “I don’t know if [Gillum] was in town for a wedding. He did not mention that,” Dyson said.

Dyson added that he and Gillum have “been friends for a while.”

Gillum is a married father of three.

After the news broke, Dyson’s name was plastered across social media with unconfirmed reports that he is a known male escort in the Miami area. The Travis Dyson who was being referenced in those reports appeared to have social media accounts — including this Facebook page — that seemed to verify the reports. An Instagram page credited to Travis Dyson was reportedly made private on Friday. Its avatar showed a photo that was similar to the photos from the Facebook page.

Robert Littlal from Black Sports Online referred to it as an alleged “Male Orgy Crystal Meth Overdose Situation.”

Ex-Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum Allegedly Caught Up in a Male Orgy Crystal Meth Overdose Situation (Wild Police Reports) https://t.co/R10MAJNaO4 pic.twitter.com/U2oc9Z4fDx — Robert Littal (@BSO) March 13, 2020

One of the men in the hotel room, Aldo Mejias, told officers that he gave Dyson his credit card information Thursday afternoon to book a hotel room for the evening. The men were supposed to reconvene later that day. Mejias reportedly told officers that when he arrived at the hotel room around 11 p.m. Thursday night, Dyson opened the door, collapsed on the bed and began regurgitating. Mejias said he gave Dyson CPR and called the paramedics. He also said that while giving Dyson CPR, Gillum was in the bathroom, vomiting, according to the report.

Officers attempted to speak with Gillum but were unable to “due to his inebriated state.” Miami Beach Fire-Rescue said they returned to the hotel a second time to do a “welfare check” on Gillum, who authorities said by that time was stable and had normal vitals.

According to the police report, officers found three small baggies of “suspected crystal meth,” which were located on the bed and floor in the hotel room. The suspected drugs were taken as evidence, Miami’s Local 10 reported.

#BREAKING: Andrew Gillum was in an "inebriated state" on scene of "possible drug overdose" at Mondrian South Beach Hotel early this morning with "clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth," according to @MiamiBeachPD report pic.twitter.com/4tWzkdU4GL — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 13, 2020

Officers said that Gillum left the Mondrian Hotel room “without incident” and returned to his home.

“I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time,” Gillum added in the statement.

According to the Miami New Times, “the incident is not being treated as a criminal matter.”

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Does Trump Have The Coronavirus? After Being Exposed To COVID-19, President Blames Obama

Former FAMU Dean Accuses Her Replacement Of ‘Cyberstalking’ Her