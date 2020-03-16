What’s Next For Andrew Gillum? 5 Times Politicians Rebounded From Scandals Worse Than His

As tragic as the story of Andrew Gillum‘s involvement in a situation that included the unfortunate collision of drugs, a male escort and a hotel room in Miami Beach may be, history has shown that it doesn’t necessarily spell a political downfall from which he can’t return.

While all the details surrounding the suspected crystal meth incident on early Friday morning had yet to be fully sorted out, Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee, announced he would be retreating from public life and entering a rehab facility for help for the “alcohol abuse” and “depression” that he has suffered from since his unsuccessful Florida gubernatorial candidacy in 2018, he said in a brief statement on Sunday. The CNN analyst who was also rumored to be on a shortlist of potential Democratic vice presidential running mates added that he “will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future.”

Gillum, who also at one point even met with former President Barack Obama amid speculation about a possible 2020 presidential campaign, followed a similar public relations strategy used by other politicians who have been found in similarly compromising positions over the years before they ultimately mounted successful comebacks to rebound from scandals that at the time seemed to doom their careers. But a closer look at those politicians who, like Gillum, were thrust into news cycle for all the wrong reasons, showed that it took a careful, deliberate and team effort to rebrand themselves as people who have learned their lessons and were eager to regain the trust of a leery but ultimately forgiving public.

“We’re seeing more and more people attempt these comebacks, and it’s a well-planned operation,” David Johnson, CEO of Strategic Vision, a public relations and political consulting firm in Suwanee, Georgia, told NPR back in 2013. “We’ve become over and over again more used to scandals in our public figures, and more accepting.” Johnson added at the time that “It’s no longer a big deal,” an assertion that is also likely to hold up in 2020 with Gillum and his situation.

Of course, there are exceptions to every rule.

Anthony Weiner, a former congressman who resigned in 2011 over a sexting scandal found himself leading a 2013 poll of candidates running for New York City mayor. After losing in the Democratic primary, Weiner in 2017 pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor and served two years in prison before his release last year. Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer is another example of a politician unable to recover from his scandal. After a remarkable tenure as the state’s attorney general, Spitzer was elected as governor in 2006 only for it to all come crumbling down after he was exposed in a major prostitution ring. The once-popular governor has never recovered from that scandal and even lost the race for New York City Comptroller in 2013.

Still, whether its drugs or extramarital affairs or some other kind of indiscretion labeled as taboo by American society, history shows that there is a smoothly paved road to redemption for many politicians looking to regain the trust of the public and successfully mount a political comeback. After all, no matter what was happening in Gillum’s personal life, he was still doing good and important work professionally as the chairman of Forward Florida Action, a political group “registering and reengaging voters who are often unseen and unheard, electing more leaders that share our values to local office, and making the state legislature more diverse,” according it its website.

Scroll down to find five examples that suggest the political career of Gillum, who is just 40 years old, is far from over — but only if that’s what he chooses.