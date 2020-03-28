Michael Jackson’s Estate Donates $300,000 To Organizations Leading Coronavirus Relief Efforts

The estate of late legendary singer Michael Jackson is stepping up to help combat the Coronavirus pandemic. According to Variety, it will donate $300,000 to organizations that are leading COVID-19 relief efforts.

The funds will be dispersed among three organizations that are working to provide support for groups who have been profoundly impacted by the spread of the virus. Amongst the organizations are Las Vegas-based nonprofit Three Square Food Bank, Broadway Cares—which supports the theater community and provides resources for those impacted by HIV/AIDS—and the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences’ philanthropic arm MusiCares. Each organization will receive $100,000. The Three Square Food Bank will use the donation to provide 300,000 meals. The other organizations will utilize the money to support individuals in the theater and entertainment industry who have been affected by the pandemic and provide health and financial resources for those in need.

“This virus strikes at the heart of the communities we are close to,” John McClain and John Branca, who serve as co-executors of the Michael Jackson Estate, said in a statement. “Michael’s spirit of generosity and helping others during his lifetime is legendary. These donations are inspired by him.”

Leaders of the organizations are humbled by the donations and believe they will be instrumental in helping people cope with the public health crisis. “This incredibly generous donation from the Michael Jackson Estate will help ensure those onstage, backstage and behind the scenes get lifesaving health care, emergency financial assistance and counseling during and after this crisis,” said Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’s executive director Tom Viola.

News about the donation from Michael Jackson’s estate comes after it was announced that songstress Rihanna’s nonprofit, the Clara Lionel Foundation, would donate $5 million to support Coronavirus relief efforts in the United States, Africa and the Caribbean.

