As Deaths Rise, Trump Downplays Hospitals’ Coronavirus Needs As ‘Insatiable Appetites’

Donald Trump continued to be on-brand this Thursday with insensitive tweets in the midst of a crisis.

Last week, a stimulus package passed as the latest phase in treating the coronavirus pandemic and the economic turmoil it’s causing. As part of the package, more hospitals and medical professionals are to be sent personal protective equipment (PPE). The state of New York is expectedly receiving a lot of the gear, such as masks and ventilators, considering it’s the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in America. According to CNN, there are about 92,381 coronavirus cases in New York with 2,373 deaths.

Trump took this devastating situation and blamed the state and medical professionals for never being “satisfied” with the supplies the federal government is sending. First, he came after New York Senator Chuck Schumer in a Thursday tweet, labeling him “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer” and adding, “New York has gotten far more than any other State, including hospitals & a hospital ship, but no matter what, always complaining.”

He continued, “It wouldn’t matter if you got ten times what was needed, it would never be good enough. Unlike other states, New York unfortunately got off to a late start. You should have pushed harder. Stop complaining & find out where all of these supplies are going. Cuomo working hard!”

It’s shocking that Trump said New York “got off to a late start” considering it took days for Trump to start taking the coronavirus seriously from when it was first reported in the U.S. One of his first statements in January was, “We have it totally under control,” before he added, “It’s one person coming in from China,” according to The Washington Post.

Since then, the U.S. has 228,270 cases and 5,556 deaths, according to CNN.

Trump didn’t stop whining about certain states’ need for medical supplies on Thursday. In another set of tweets, Trump wrote, “Massive amounts of medical supplies, even hospitals and medical centers, are being delivered directly to states and hospitals by the Federal Government. Some have insatiable appetites & are never satisfied (politics?).”

He continued, “Remember, we are a backup for them. The complainers should…have been stocked up and ready long before this crisis hit. Other states are thrilled with the job we have done. Sending many Ventilators today, with thousands being built. 51 large cargo planes coming in with medical supplies. Prefer sending directly to hospitals.”

Again, more ironic and hypocritical comments, especially considering Trump shut down many avenues to respond to a crisis. For example, in 2018 Trump dismantled a National Security Council (NSC) directorate at the White House charged with “preparing for when, not if, another pandemic would hit the nation,” according to ABC News. At one point, the Trump administration even wanted to cut $1.2 billion from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a plan that was recently reversed, according to The Hill.

Trump’s recent tweets come after he suggested medical staff were stealing medical supplies at New York City hospitals. Mayor Bill de Blasio called Trump’s words “insulting” and “outrageous,” according to New York Post. Although there have been scattered reports of medical gear being stolen, many of the instances haven’t involved medical professionals. Meanwhile, New York continues to welcome medical supplies from companies, celebrities and even places like Russia.

