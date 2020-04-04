Singer Lizzo Provides Lunch For Emergency Room Staff At Detroit Hospital

Songstress Lizzo is rallying around health care workers who are on the frontlines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Atlanta Black Star, the Detroit native provided lunch for emergency room staff at a hospital in her hometown.

Detroit native Lizzo treats Henry Ford ER staff to lunch https://t.co/NlQq5ls0nu — Detroit Free Press (@freep) March 31, 2020

Aware that hospital workers are working elongated shifts due to the rise in coronavirus cases, the “Cuz I Love You” singer—whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson—decided she wanted to show her appreciation for their dedication. She recently treated the staff at Henry Ford Hospital with lunch. “I just want to say thank you so much for all that you’re doing during this pandemic. It’s definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the front lines. And because of that, I wanted to treat ya’ll to a meal,” Jefferson said in a video shared by the hospital on Twitter. She has also provided lunch for health care workers at the University of Minnesota and the University of Washington. According to one of the singer’s representatives, she plans on doing the same for staff members at other health care facilities.

Lizzo has been using her platform to spread light amid the global pandemic. She took to Instagram to lead a meditation session and play the flute. “A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis,” she posted. “Use at your own pace. Love you!”

Many people in the music industry are stepping up to support coronavirus relief efforts. Singer Rihanna’s nonprofit, the Clara Lionel Foundation, donated $5 million to organizations leading relief initiatives in the United States, Africa and the Caribbean. Ciara and her husband NFL player Russell Wilson teamed up with the nonprofit Food Lifeline and pledged to donate one million meals to individuals living in Seattle in an effort to combat food insecurity.

