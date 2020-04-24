‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Theme Music Emerges As The Soundtrack To Trump’s Presidency

The similarities between Donald Trump‘s presidency and the hit TV show “Curb Your Enthusiasm” were all but cemented on Thursday after the president suggested with a straight face that a viable treatment for the coronavirus pandemic would be to expose humans to ultraviolet light rays and inject them with a disinfectant like Lysol or Clorox products. He offered that unsolicited and decidedly unscientific non-solution without the slightest hint of humor during his daily White House press briefing all while unsuccessfully seeking a co-sign from Dr. Deborah Birx, the medically credentialed Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the Trump Administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” Trump said without a hint of sarcasm. “Because, you see, it gets on the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it’d be interesting to check that. So that you’re going to have to use medical doctors, but it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.”

Not only could that moment have provided the basis for a scene from the aforementioned HBO comedy that the cable network describes as chronicling the main character’s life “stumbling through one faux-pas after another,” but it was also deserving of being paired with the iconic theme music from what has become widely known as a mockumentary. So much so that someone one social media went ahead and synched the circus-like theme music with the now-indelible moment when Trump tried to convince reporters and health officials alike that injecting disinfectants which have long been proven deadly for humans to ingest as a possible way to treat COVID-19.

But before we get there, it’s important to hear Trump’s words undiluted — a capella, if you will — to fully grasp the deadly concept that the same person who has previously called himself a “stable genius” was trying to legitimize. Watch it below.

I dare somebody try and tell me that this MF isn't trying to kill us #TrumpMadness #Trump #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/DzOsoGiEoS — Tommie (@ImJustTommie) April 23, 2020

You might have noticed Dr. Birx in the background wincing at Trump’s suggestion. If not, try watching this version zoomed in on Birx while Trump’s misguided words of encouragement are accompanied by the theme music from “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Medical advisor reacting to Trump's UV disinfectant injections with much needed Curb your Enthusiasm credits. pic.twitter.com/phVeEIyY6m — Ewan Valentine (@Ewan_Valentine) April 24, 2020

The entire episode from the White House on Thursday underscored the notion that the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme music could actually be the soundtrack to Trump’s entire failed presidency, what with the wealth of options to choose from that prove the president’s lack of understanding on a number of topics that range from the trivial to the tragic.

(It should be noted that social media video clips from the daily White House press briefings on the coronavirus have been increasingly accompanied by the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme music. But perhaps none were more deserving than Thursday’s, which all but assured Trump’s failed presidency will be defined by its irresponsible mishandling of the coronavirus public health crisis that has killed more than 50,000 people in the United States and infected more than 888,000.

In case it isn’t already abundantly clear, forcing disinfectants into the human body can be deadly. RB, the company that makes Lysol, confirmed that with a message it probably never imagined it would have to deliver in this context.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” RB said in a brief statement on its website. “As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”

However, despite all of these reports citing science and contradicting Trump’s medically ignorant suggestion to try injecting disinfectants top treat the coronavirus, chances are more than likely they will not curb his enthusiasm for spreading mistruths and falsehoods — also known as lies — that could be detrimental to the very citizens he is supposed to be presiding over.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Republicans Mock Maxine Waters After Announcing Her Sister Is ‘Dying’ From The Coronavirus

Rappers With The Coronavirus: Fred Da Godson Dies After Testing Positive For COVID-19