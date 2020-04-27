Citizen’s Arrest Law Used To Defend White Man Accused Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery

Despite suspicions, activists and family members stress that the incident didn’t warrant a chase by armed neighbors. “This incident was at the least a case of overly zealous citizens that wrongfully profiled the victim without cause,” Rev. Perry explained in an email. “These men felt justified in taking the law in their own hands.”

Arbery’s mother, Ms. Cooper, said she thinks the men judged her son by his skin color and she doesn’t believe he committed any crimes that day. She said if he did, then “he should have been handled by the police.” Ms. Cooper fought for prosecutor Barnhill to recuse himself from the case after she discovered that his son works in the Brunswick district attorney’s office, which had previously employed Gregory McMichael. Another Brunswick district attorney, Jackie Johnson, also recused herself quickly because Mr. McMichael had worked in her office.

Despite Barnhill distancing himself from the case, he wrote in his letter to the police that McMichael and his son had been legally carrying their weapons under Georgia law and because Arbery was a “burglary suspect,” they had “solid firsthand probable cause” to chase Arbery under the state’s citizen’s arrest law.

In another document, Mr. Barnhill said that video exists of Mr. Arbery “burglarizing a home immediately preceding the chase and confrontation.” In the letter to the cops, he lists a separate video of the shooting recorded by a third pursuer. Mr. Barnhill said this video, which has not been released to the public yet, shows Mr. Arbery attacking Travis McMichael after he and his father pulled up to him in their truck. Barnhill said the clip shows Arbery trying to take the shotgun from Travis McMichael’s hands and this action, Barnhill argued, warranted self-defense under Georgia law. Travis McMichael, Barnhill said, “was allowed to use deadly force to protect himself.”

Barnhill even went as far to say that Arbery’s “mental health records” and prior convictions “help explain his apparent aggressive nature and his possible thought pattern to attack an armed man.” The cops report is based almost solely on the responding officer’s interview with Gregory McMichael, who used to work for the police department from 1982 to 1989.