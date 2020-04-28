RIP Ashley ‘Ms. Minnie’ Ross: Everything To Know About Reality Star Who Died From Car Crash

Reality T.V. star Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross tragically died after experiencing a car crash. Initially reports from Mirror said Ross was hit by a driver who eventually fled the scene. However, according to The Grio, police say that Minnie “lost control of her vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic.”

***Update to story: Despite initial claims by Minnie’s publicist that she was involved in a hit and run, police said she lost control of her vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic.**** https://t.co/LyLfVzNOLS — theGrio.com (@theGrio) April 28, 2020

Ross, who was known as Ms. Minnie in the Lifetime series “Little Women: Atlanta”, passed after suffering serious injuries in a Sunday night collision in her home city. Her personal publicist Liz Dixson claimed that Ross was driving her own car when she was hit by another driver. An eyewitness also said that another driver sped away from the scene, leaving Ross with her fatal injuries. The Atlanta police are still investigating the road traffic accident.

“Per the police it is an ongoing investigation,” explained Liz. “Ashley was a sweet and kind person with a big heart. She was an advocate for St Jude and young women. She will be remembered for her contagious smile.”

Ross was 34 years old.

Funeral arrangements haven’t been made yet, and it’s expected that the coronavirus pandemic will affect any service that takes place. Although Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the reopening of certain businesses last week — such as barbershops, hair salons and restaurants — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has advised Atlanta residents to still stay at home if they’re not essential workers. So far, the state of Georgia has reported 996 deaths from the coronavirus as of Tuesday morning.

Ross was traveling near Old National Road on Sunday at around 11 p.m. when the collision occurred. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital on Monday night, but passed to her injuries not too long after.

Ross is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney and her grandmother Rose Deloney. Her family said in a statement, “It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

Minnie’s year-long boyfriend, music producer Slickbeatz, posted a tribute for Ross on his Instagram, writing: “The moment I saw you, I just knew it. I realized that you are all that I have been searching for all my life. I love you today, I love you tomorrow and I will love you the same 10 years from now. Ima miss you baby girl #teamminnieforlife Rip @msminnielwa Love of my life #prayformommatammie #prayforme.”

Minnie’s friend and long-time T.V. co-star Amanda Salinas also posted a tribute on Instagram writing, “As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is.”

She continued, “I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever. I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is!!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken.”

Ross has been apart of the Lifetime show “Little Women: Atlanta” since it started airing in 2016. Her other co-stars include Briana Barlup, Tiffany “Monie” Cashette, Emily Fernandez and twin sisters Amanda Salinas and Andrea Salinas.

SEE ALSO:

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

White Pastoral Privilege: Anti-Lockdown Preacher Defies House Arrest And Still Avoids Jail

NewsOne Radio Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen... LISTEN LIVE LISTEN LIVE

Also On NewsOne: