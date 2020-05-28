Protestors Slam Tallahassee’s Past Police Shootings After Black Woman Is Killed By Cop

On Wednesday, a Black woman was shot and killed in Tallahassee and activists are bringing attention to what they call a trend in the city.

According to WCTV, a woman was a suspect in a fatal stabbing incident on Wednesday, which led to an officer-involved shooting. Cops were on the scene at the Leon Arms Apartments just after 11 a.m. on the 25000 block of Holton Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department said the officers were in the area to investigate a stabbing, which resulted in a victim dying from their injuries. Cops say an officer spotted a woman who matched the description of the suspect and they say she was holding a gun.

“The suspect then made a move consistent with using the firearm against the officer, who fired their issued handgun, fatally striking the adult female suspect,” the TPD said in a release. The woman died from gunshot wounds while the officer was uninjured and placed on administrative leave, according to police.

Although cops say the woman — who has yet to be named — was armed, an eye witness said he encountered the woman before she was killed, and he never mentioned that she had a gun.

The witness, who identified himself as being a resident of Leon Arms apartments, said the victim came to him asking for help because she said someone had been stabbed. The witness said he followed the woman and when he rounded a corner, he heard a series of gunshots from police officers. He said it was “seven, eight rounds.” The witness also explained that he saw police pull up, hop out of their cars and just start shooting. He said no one screamed “freeze” or “hands up.”

According to WTXL, the Wednesday shooting marks the third officer-involved shooting in Tallahassee this year and members of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee (TCAC) are making noise.

TCAC organized a protest and social distancing vigil on Wednesday to bring attention to the three shootings.

Join us TONIGHT: 7PM @ Leon Arms Apartments for a social distance vigil/protest to demand justice for the victim of today's TPD shooting. This is the third person murdered by TPD in under 3 months. We will not be silent as they once again withhold justice and protect killer cops! pic.twitter.com/p3w3xzvQF0 — Tallahassee Community Action Committee (@tallycac) May 27, 2020

The first shooting of the year occurred on March 20 with cops saying the suspect was killed because of an attempted carjacking. Officer Zackri Jones and Officer Justin Davidson were involved in the killing of 31-year-old Mychael Johnson.

According to WTXL, Davidson was the first to approach Johnson when cops say they witnessed Johnson’s attempts at two carjackings in the Indianhead Acres/Lehigh neighborhood around 7:30 p.m.

TPD says when Johnson started to flee, Davidson pursued him on foot and he fired his taser twice to try and take Johnson into custody. However, it didn’t work and that’s when cops say Davidson and the suspect physically fought.

Officer Jones eventually caught up with the two as they were fighting and he fired a single fatal shot at Johnson.

TCAC says Johnson was unarmed, and they’ve been demanding that TPD release video footage from the incident.

On March 20th, Tallahassee PD Officer Zackri Jones murdered Mychael Johnson, who was unarmed. This upcoming Wednesday, May 27th, we are blasting TPD social media to demand they release the March 20th tapes. The public must know what really happened! Join us and post on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/bMzzr1EvU9 — Tallahassee Community Action Committee (@tallycac) May 24, 2020

The second police-involved shooting happened on May 19 when Wilbon Cleveland Woodard was shot on North Monroe Street after cops were called because of an altercation in a restaurant parking lot.

The police say a confrontation between officers and Woodard led to the shooting, with cops saying Woodard was armed. He was eventually shot in the altercation and died succumbing to his wounds.

“There’s been no method of real accountability held because we still don’t know the name of the police officer who murdered Wilbon Woodard, and we still don’t know the name of the police officer who murdered the black woman today,” one Delilah Pierre told WTXL.

In the Woodard case, officers were, once again, placed on administrative leave while the incident was being investigated.

