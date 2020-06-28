Colin Kaepernick To Serve On Medium’s Board

Activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick has been dedicated to amplifying stories about systemic injustices and societal issues impacting the Black community. The Know Your Rights Camp founder will continue to work towards evoking change on a new front. According to NBC News, Kaepernick has been appointed to serve on Medium’s board.

Colin Kaepernick joins Medium's board of directors, launches partnership to create content https://t.co/e2kE0A82Wv pic.twitter.com/8DEaQpM6Pv — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) June 18, 2020

The online publishing platform has tapped the former San Francisco 49ers player to elevate the work of Black writers and creators. He will also pen pieces about race and social justice. Kaepernick is partnering with Medium through his company Kaepernick Publishing which was founded in 2019.

“When he launched Kaepernick Publishing in February, we started a conversation and quickly realized how closely our ideals and sensibilities align,” Ev Williams, who serves as the CEO of Medium, wrote in a statement. “I know he will bring valuable insights and leadership to Medium, especially in this moment when the world is finally catching up to his vision on racial justice. Kaepernick Publishing’s mission is to uplift and elevate voices for Black and Brown communities, something that has been desperately needed in the publishing space. Through this partnership, Colin will be publishing across Medium’s platform, including a collaboration with Medium’s editorial team leading Level and Momentum.”

Kaepernick says he wants to use this opportunity to create spaces where Black creatives can be seen and heard, and marginalized communities can be uplifted. “I am excited for Kaepernick Publishing to partner with Medium to continue to elevate Black voices in the news and publishing industry,” he said in a statement posted on Instagram. “I also look forward to creating new opportunities and avenues for Black writers and creators with my new role as a Board member.”

Amid the uprising and the public health crisis, Kaepernick has spearheaded impactful initiatives to support communities in need through his Know Your Rights Camp, including an effort created to provide legal support for activists on the frontlines fighting for justice and a COVID-19 relief effort to combat food insecurity, provide shelter and distribute personal protective equipment.

SEE ALSO:

Colin Kaepernick Expands Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative

Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp Launches COVID-19 Relief Fund