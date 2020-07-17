Prayers Up For Tamar Braxton: Everything We Know About Singer’s ‘Possible Suicide Attempt’

Tamar Braxton has been hospitalized following what is being called “a possible suicide attempt,” according to a report from overnight. The 43-year-old singer was found “unresponsive” by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Los Angeles after allegedly overdosing on prescription pills.

“We’re told David found Tamar ‘unresponsive’ and called 911 to report his girlfriend had been drinking and taken an unknown amount of prescription pills,” the Blast reported, citing anonymous sources who reportedly said “he believed it was a possible suicide attempt.”

It was unclear when the alleged possible suicide attempt took place.

As of early Friday morning, the Blast reported that Braxton was “stable condition but still unconscious” and “under 24-hour watch at the hospital.”

The Los Angeles Police Department told the Blast that it received a report Thursday night “in regard to a 43-year-old female who had a medical emergency listed as a ‘possible overdose.'”

Prior to the reported possible suicide attempt, Braxton had been prepping the release of her new docuseries that chronicled her relationship with Adefeso. People reported that the show, on the We TV network, also “explores the star’s journey with motherhood, love, and her career as she records a new album.”

Braxton reportedly posted and then deleted a tweet on Wednesday that her followers construed as “throwing a little shade” at “The Real,” a daytime TV talk show on which she was previously a co-hostess. According to the Inquistr, Braxton tweeted, ““ don’t know if y’all can feel it or not, but s**t is about to get really real, REAL soon!!”

It was unclear if the reports of Braxton’s “possible suicide attempt” had anything to do with that deleted tweet. Her Twitter timeline was otherwise filled with a mix of self-promoting tweets and others addressing beauty and fashion topics.

Set your reminders for tonight’s brand new live stream on YouTube. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and retweet ♥️https://t.co/4tOB4KmIPE pic.twitter.com/SuHvCURsp2 — TAMAR "SLAVE” BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) July 16, 2020

The report of Braxton’s “possible suicide attempt” came around the same time that Nick Cannon was posting cryptic tweets that some users on social media described as suicidal, as well. Cannon is embroiled in an anti-Semitic controversy following his firing this week from ViacomCBS over criticism of his commentary about Jewish people during an episode of his popular podcast from last month. After defiantly doubling down on his claims about “Hebrews,” Cannon was ultimately forced to apologize for his words before he tweeted early Friday morning that “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

Y’all can have this planet. I’m out! — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 17, 2020

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

