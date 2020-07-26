Serena Williams’ 2-Year-Old Daughter Becomes Youngest Sports Franchise Owner

Aside from displaying excellence on the tennis court, Serena Williams is known for her power moves in business and her 2-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is following in her footsteps. According to Business Insider, the toddler recently became the youngest sports franchise owner.

Alexis officially became part-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s new Angel City team with her parents Williams and Alexis Ohanian. The team—which is slated to start competing in 2022—has a collective of notable owners including actresses Uzo Aduba, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, former members of the US Women’s National Team and others. The investment group is spearheaded by actress Natalie Portman. Initialized Capital, a venture capital firm founded by Alexis’ father, organized the investment.

“As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my 2-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution,” Ohanian said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter.”

Alexis is breaking barriers. According to Grand Stand Central women account for 6.7 percent of sports franchise owners.

