Herman Cain Dies At 74 After Fight With Coronavirus

Herman Cain has passed away at age 74 after being hospitalized with the coronavirus. The former presidential candidate, who was once considered by President Donald Trump for the Federal Reserve, was eulogized on his website by Dan Calabrese.

“Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” Calabrese wrote in a blog post. “We all prayed so hard every day. We knew the time would come when the Lord would call him home, but we really liked having him here with us, and we held out hope he’d have a full recovery.”

According to CNBC, Cain was hospitalized in Atlanta on July 1, just two days after testing positive for COVID-19. Less than two weeks before receiving his diagnosis, Cain attended a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He tweeted a picture of himself at the event and he was surrounded by other attendees, none of whom where wearing a mask or protective gear in the photo. “Here’s just a few of the #BlackVoicesForTrump at tonight’s rally! Having a fantastic time,” he wrote in the tweet.

The Trump campaign claimed that all attendees at the rally had their temperatures checked upon entry, and that hand sanitizer and masks were passed out but not required to use. A July 2 statement on Cain’s hospitalization was released, saying, “There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus.”

Cain, a survivor of stage 4 colon cancer, was a business executive and board chairman of a branch of Kansas City’s Federal Reserve Bank before becoming involved in Republican politics. He ran for president as a Republican in 2000 and 2012.

In 2019, Trump considered Cain as his nominee to join the Federal Reserve Board. Cain was still an outspoken supporter of Trump even after his nomination was withdrawn.

According to Calabrese’s statement, Cain had just started hosting a show on Newsmax TV before he died. When describing Cain’s condition in the hospital, Calabrese explained:

“We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”

He continued:

“There were hopeful indicators, including a mere five days ago when doctors told us they thought he would eventually recover, although it wouldn’t be quick. We were relieved to be told that, and passed on the news via Herman’s social media. And yet we also felt real concern about the fact that he never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase.”

Cain’s Twitter account announced the news of his death, writing, “You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal… #HermanCain.”

You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal… #HermanCain https://t.co/BtOgoLVqKz — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 30, 2020

Cain is survived by his wife Gloria, his children Melanie and Vincent, and his grandchildren.

