Kandi Burruss’ Entrepreneurial Moves To Be The Focus Of A New College Course

From her writing credits for some of the most definitive songs to her endeavors in the hospitality industry and everything in between, Kandi Burruss is known for making boss moves across different spaces. Her entrepreneurial journey will be the focus of a new course at Georgia State University, the institution reported.

The course—which will be offered to Georgia State Law students—is part of the school’s Entertainment, Sports and Media Law Initiative which is designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills to pursue careers in different areas of the entertainment industry. Rapper Ludacris was the subject of last year’s course and Burruss’ business moves will be highlighted during the fall semester. The class will take a deep dive into the contracts and deals that have contributed to the growth of her brand. Outside of the music industry, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has opened three locations for her Old Lady Gang restaurant and launched a cosmetics line, a collection of products for babies and a clothing boutique.

“I chose Kandi because she has an amazing career, which spans every aspect of the entertainment industry from music, television and live performance to licensing, apparel and more,” Professor Mo Ivory said in a statement. “I wanted to study a woman this time around, and having worked with Kandi in the past, I knew she was the perfect choice. She handles her business and it shows with her success, but all the while she’s completely approachable and willing to share her lessons learned. I couldn’t be happier for my students to learn the law through Kandi’s career.”

Burruss says she’s honored to be a part of Georgia State University College of Law’s curriculum. “Every contract you sign is building towards your overall dreams and goals. I’m excited to see the students get a first-hand look into some of the contracts that have shaped my career thus far.”

Several individuals in the entertainment industry have had college courses created about their journeys. In the past, there have been classes about Tupac Shakur, Jay-Z, Lil’ Kim and Kendrick Lamar.

