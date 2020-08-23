Andrea Wishom Makes History As Pinterest’s First Black Board Member

Black women are shattering glass ceilings in the tech industry. According to Tech Crunch, Andrea Wishom has been appointed to serve on Pinterest’s board.

Pinterest announces first Black board member https://t.co/ULYZxMRQsZ by @meganrosedickey — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) August 17, 2020

Wishom’s appointment is historic as it marks the first time the image sharing social media company has had a Black board member. It also marks the third time a woman has been appointed to serve on the board. Wishom, who currently sits at the helm of the real estate company Skywalker Holdings, is an award-winning media executive. During her tenure as an executive at Harpo Studios, she spearheaded and produced programs that garnered high ratings including Super Soul Sunday, Oprah’s Next Chapter, Oprah’s Farewell at The United Center, President Barack and Michelle Obama and The Legends Ball. She has an extensive background in content creation, marketing and media. She also serves on the boards for several companies and organizations including C.A.S.E.L., The Make-Believe Association, The Poetry Foundation, The George Lucas Educational Foundation, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art and Tory Burch LLC.

Wishom is humbled by the appointment and hopes to work towards evolving content and media-focused efforts and bridge a connection between Pinterest’s board and employees. “I’ve spent my entire career inspired to take on challenges both creatively and culturally,” she said in a statement. “I’m particularly interested in Pinterest’s expansion into content and media. I’m equally interested in Ben’s vision of having a new type of conversation between employees and the board itself. Part of meeting this moment is looking outside the expected and bringing different perspectives to the table. There are real challenges to address, and that responsibility is not lost on me. I’m committed to listening and sharing my perspective and providing guidance as Pinterest continues to make positive strides forward.”

Wishom’s appointment comes at a time when there is a need for more racial and gender diversity on corporate boards. According to a study conducted by Catalyst, women of color hold just 4.6 percent of board seats in the Fortune 500.

SEE ALSO:

Judith Batty Appointed CEO Of Girl Scouts Of The USA

Bozoma Saint John Appointed As Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer