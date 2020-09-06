SheaMoisture Creates Social Justice Coalition Advisory Council

SheaMoisture is furthering its efforts to combat racial systemic injustice. According to AfroTech, the personal care company recently announced the creation of an advisory council of notable Black women activists designed to support social entrepreneurs and changemakers fighting for justice.

In June, the company unveiled a $100,000 initiative—dubbed the Social Justice Coalition—that was created to provide five activists with $20,000 to further their efforts in evoking social change. The advisory council, which is under the Social Justice Coalition umbrella, was developed to foster mentorship opportunities for grassroots activists and provide guidance for SheaMoisture’s future social and racial justice initiatives. Among those included on the advisory council are Until Freedom Co-Founder Tamika D. Mallory, NAACP’s Director of Youth and College Division Tiffany Dena Loftin, professor Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry, venture capitalist Arlan Hamilton, professor and activist lIyasah Shabazz, Principal of Black Futures Lab Alicia Garza and others.

“SheaMoisture has always been committed to supporting Black women entrepreneurs by developing meaningful relationships, substantive partnerships and programs with those in our community, in order to provide long-term solutions with sustainable impact,” Sundial Brands CEO Cara Sabin said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “As we expand to amplify social justice advocacy as a cornerstone of the SheaMoisture brand, Black women must be at the helm of this most important work.”

Amid the unrest and global health crisis, SheaMoisture has rolled out several initiatives designed to uplift and empower communities of color. In April, the company announced the launch of a $1 million relief fund for diverse business owners who were significantly impacted by the pandemic. As part of the effort, SheaMoisture teamed up with We Buy Black to award 10 entrepreneurs with $10,000 grants.

