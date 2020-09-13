11-Year-Old Donates Over 22,000 Diapers To Parents In Need

An 11-year-old social entrepreneur is displaying the power of paying it forward. According to 4WWL, Cartier Carey used the proceeds from his lemonade stand to help parents in need amid the public health crisis.

'It fills my heart' | 11-year-old on a mission to provide diapers to families in need https://t.co/Wy7LFdAERN — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) August 28, 2020

Cognizant of the shortage and rising costs of baby products, Cartier was determined to step up and support families that are experiencing financial burdens as a result of the pandemic. He and his four younger siblings decided to launch a lemonade stand to raise money to buy baby items for single parents in need within his community. Through their initiative—dubbed Kids 4 Change 757—they sold refreshments and used the money generated to purchase baby wipes, diapers and other products. The children created a table alongside their lemonade stand where individuals could pick up the items for free. Cartier’s friends and other kids in the community volunteered to help him with the lemonade stand.

To further their efforts Cartier and his siblings dropped off baby products in surrounding neighborhoods and started shipping items to individuals outside of Virginia. With the help of their parents, a GoFundMe page was launched to further their reach and they have raised nearly $30,000. Cartier has donated over 22,000 diapers to parents. This isn’t the first social good effort that he has led. Prior to the pandemic, he created care packages to distribute amongst the homeless. “I really want to raise awareness,” he told the Washington Post. “I want to spend all my free time doing this.”

Several youngsters are leading initiatives designed to provide support and resources for vulnerable groups. Cavanaugh Bell, a 7-year-old from Maryland, provided youth and senior citizens in his local community with care packages. “I decided to make care packages for the senior citizens that live there, to make them feel safe,” Bell said in a statement.

SEE ALSO:

7-Year-Old Creates Care Packages For Senior Citizens Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Exonerated Five’s Korey Wise Helps Combat Food Insecurity In Harlem