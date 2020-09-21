More Cops Investigated In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Ahead Of Kentucky AG’s Decision

A half-dozen more cops with the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) were being investigated for their roles in the killing of Breonna Taylor, according to a new report. Though the exact details were not immediately clear, the LMPD’s Professional Standards Unit has launched a probe of the six cops. That’s the group that “investigates whether officers broke department policies,” the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

The news of the new investigation came as Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was purportedly deciding whether to charge any or all three LMPD officers who fired the deadly shots that killed Taylor in her own home mre than six months ago. Cameron, a Black Republican who is also a favorite of Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell, has been accused of delaying charges and demanding further evidence of a crime despite apparent overwhelming proof of not just malfeasance but also a alleged coverup of the botched no-knock warrant that led to Taylor’s killing.

Two of the cops being investigated by the Professional Standards Unit are detective Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who both fired their guns in the shooting that killed Taylor. Brett Hankison, the third cop who fired at Taylor, was fired in June, but Cosgrove and Mattingly remain employed by the LMPD and were apparently among the rest of the department’s officers who were told Monday to cancel any upcoming days off while waiting for Cameron’s decision.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, police canceling vacations in preparation for announcement in Breonna Taylor case. — Syan Rhodes (@SyanRhodes) September 21, 2020

It was unclear when the announcement would be made, but an LMPD spokesman said “The public may also see barriers being staged around downtown” and the federal courthouse in downtown Louisville closed this week “in anticipation of an announcement,” the Courier-Journal reported.

Taylor was shot in her home on March 13 as police unsuccessfully executed a no-knock search warrant in search of someone who wasn’t even there. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a warning shot after he suspected a burglar as police kicked in the door. That prompted officers to fire indiscriminately and blindly into the home, killing Taylor and injuring her boyfriend.

Since then, police have been accused of trying to set up Taylor’s boyfriend by disingenuously charging him with attempted murder on a police officer. The charges were later dropped. But then prosecutors tried to “posthumously frame Breonna Taylor to clear police,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump claimed after reports that local prosecutors offered Taylor’s incarcerated ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover a plea deal if he would claim she was a co-defendant in a drug case. The reported plea deal suggests that law enforcement was desperately looking for a way to incriminate Taylor and assassinate her character in death, which could prevent the case from progressing and keep the officers involved in the shooting from being arrested and charged with any crimes at all nearly six months after she was killed in her own home.

