Tamron Hall’s Award-Winning Daytime Talk Show Renewed For Third Season

Journalist and host Tamron Hall’s Emmy-Award winning show of the same moniker was just greenlight for a third season on ABC.

She excitedly announced the news on “Tamron Hall” in front of her studio audience during Tuesday’s show.

“I’ve just learned because of the TamFam, because of you, you in the virtual audience, you wherever you are, the “Tamron Hall” show has been picked up for a third season. And that means we will be on through the year 2022. In these challenging times that we’re all facing, to be on for a whole other season, to be with the TamFam, to grow the TamFam through the year ’22 and beyond, I’m just so grateful. So I just wanted to thank you for everything.”

“And congratulations to the entire “Tamron Hall” show team. And thank you to our partners at ABC/Disney for telling us this news. This doesn’t happen, I love to take you behind the scenes. To get a show renewed this early into a season, we’ve only had 30 days of shows, is incredible. So thank you ABC/Disney, but thank you to the TamFam for keeping us going,” she continued.

“Tamron and our team aggressively came out of the starting block for a fantastic first month of our new season,” said William Burton, SVP, Syndication, Daytime & Sports, ABC Entertainment. “From exclusive newsmaking interviews to compelling conversations, we look forward to the ‘Tamron Hall’ show remaining a daytime destination for viewers for years to come.”

In September Hall snagged a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her inaugural season. Her show averages 1.2 million viewers with viewership up 9 percent this season. Last month Oprah Winfrey’s OWN renewed their license for the show’s syndication.

This season “Tamron Hall” kicked off with an interview featuring former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and his wife, R. Jai, where Gillum revealed he identified as bisexual. Gillum also talked about the March 2020 scandal where he was found inebriated in a hotel with another man who reportedly overdosed on drugs. Prior to the controversy, Gillum admitted that he struggled with addiction and depression but sought rehab for treatment.

Other guests included former “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Stassi Schroeder who addressed her racially insensitive behavior, and Marvel star Chris Evans who reflected on his nudes leaking on social media. In addition, Hall moderated conversations on the tensions between white and Black women in America as well as discussing what it means to be non-binary.

SEE ALSO:

‘I Do Identify As Bisexual,’ Andrew Gillum Reveals To Tamron Hall

Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’ Rehab And His Future