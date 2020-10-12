Jay-Z Covers Legal Fees For Wisconsin Protesters

Mogul Shawn Carter has been a champion for social justice and amid the unrest following the recent acts of police brutality he is ensuring that those on the frontlines fighting for change are supported. According to Revolt, the Roc Nation founder posted bail and covered legal fees for demonstrators in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Jay-Z and Team Roc also paid the fees for Alvin’s mother, Tracy, who was one of the protesters arrested. https://t.co/Nt7QVj0bVU — REVOLT TV (@revolttv) October 10, 2020

On October 8 protests erupted after it was revealed that the police officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside of the Mayfair Mall on February 2 would not face charges. Among those who were arrested at the demonstration were his mother Tracy and his sisters Tahudah, Taleavia, and Tristiana. It was reported that police officers used excessive force when arresting Tracy and she was taken to the hospital after her arrest. Nearly two dozen people were arrested during the protests. “Our hearts break for the family of Alvin Cole and the Wauwatosa community,” read a statement from Dania Diaz, who serves as the Executive Director of Team Roc; Roc Nation’s social justice branch. “Not only did the District Attorney’s Office fail to hold Officer Joseph Mensah accountable for killing Alvin, but the local police also arrested and injured Alvin’s mother Tracy and his sisters as they peacefully protested alongside Jacob Blake’s father.” Team Roc also released a call-to-action asking for individuals to contact Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and demand a special prosecutor be appointed to the case.

This is not the first time that Carter has covered legal fees for individuals impacted by racism and injustice. Last year he provided legal assistance for an Arizona family that was threatened by police officers. Team Roc enlisted attorney Alex Spiro to represent the family.

News about Carter’s act of generosity comes after it was announced that REFORM Alliance, an organization he co-founded that is focused on criminal justice reform, made a major stride with the passing of Assembly Bill 1950 which shortens probation terms within the state of California.

SEE ALSO:

Jay-Z And Meek Mill’s Nonprofit To Donate Masks To All U.S. Correctional Facilities

Colin Kaepernick Expands Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative