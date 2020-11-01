LeBron James To Executive Produce Black Wall Street Documentary

From The Shop to the docuseries Shut Up and Dribble, NBA star LeBron James is known for producing poignant pieces of work that lead to necessary conversations. The Los Angeles Lakers player is focused on expanding his imprint in the realm of entertainment. According to Variety, James’ SpringHill Company is teaming up with CNN for the creation of a documentary centered on the history of Black Wall Street.

The documentary—dubbed Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street—will take a deeper look into the history of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma and how it evolved into the epicenter of Black entrepreneurship and wealth. The film will also explore how the horrific acts of racial violence led to its demise and how harrowing events like the Tulsa race massacre have shaped today’s racial, social, economic and political landscapes. “At SpringHill, we embody empowerment and focus on shining a light on stories that are the fabric of American history,” SpringHill’s Chief Content Officer Jamal Henderson said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We cannot move forward until we acknowledge our past and this is about honoring a prosperous, booming Black community, one of many, that was brought to an end because of hate. With the lack of historic journalism around ‘Black Wall Street’ and the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, we are honored to be partnered with CNN, which has a long-standing record of credible and groundbreaking journalism. We are bringing this documentary together with a diverse crew, including local Tulsans, and making it our mission to uplift voices and people while creating impactful content.”

The film is being executive produced by Henderson, James, Maverick Carter, Philip Byron, Courtney Sexton and Amy Entelis. Co-executive producers include Jamila Jordan-Theus and Patrick Altema. Salima Koroma will serve as producer and director. Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street is slated to be finished in 2021.

The film isn’t the only project in the works about Black Wall Street. Earlier this year it was announced that Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook is teaming up with award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson Jr. to create a docuseries titled Terror in Tulsa: The Rise And Fall of Black Wall Street. Westbrook says he was compelled to work on the project after taking a deeper look into Black Wall Street’s history while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

