‘A New Dawn Has Broken In America’: Howard University President Congratulates Kamala Harris And Joe Biden On Historic Victory

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is a proud Howard University alumna and on the heels of her and President-elect Joe Biden’s historic victory, a wave of congratulatory messages from the HBCU community poured in. Among them were words of excitement from Howard University students, faculty and alumni.

The Washington, D.C.-based institution’s president Wayne A. I. Frederick penned a powerful statement that was shared on the university’s website. He wrote about Harris’ dedication to civic leadership and her relentless fight to advocate for underrepresented and underserved groups. “A new dawn has broken in America,” read the statement. “Senator Kamala Harris has swung her Howard hammer and shattered the proverbial glass ceiling into pieces that will not be put back together. As the new Vice President-elect, we know she will continue advancing her vision of a nation where all people – regardless of race, creed, gender, background, or ethnicity – have access to equitable opportunities to grow and succeed. At a time when the Black community is coping with the disproportionate social and economic impacts of COVID-19, a global reckoning with systemic racism, and the loss of some of our cultural and social icons, we are proud to call Howard University alumna Kamala Harris a monumental catalyst for collective joy and positive change.”

Dr. Frederick was one of many rejoicing over Harris’ triumph. Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority expressed their excitement as well. “I am just ecstatic,” one of Harris’ sorority sisters told NBC Washington. “I can’t even put the words to it. I’m just excited to see what happens. What a time to be a student at Howard.”

Harris—who studied political science and economics—graduated from the institution in 1986.

SEE ALSO:

Kamala Harris-Inspired Books Increase In Popularity Following Historic Win

‘Path To Progress Will Always Be Uphill’: Michelle Obama Pens Powerful Message After Biden-Harris Win