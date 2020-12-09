Rick Ross Teams Up With Jetdoc To Spread Awareness About Affordable Healthcare

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper and mogul Rick Ross is using his platform as an avenue to spread awareness about the importance of affordable healthcare. According to AfroTech, the music artist—whose real name is William Leonard Roberts—teamed up with the telehealth platform Jetdoc to amplify its mission of ensuring that individuals have access to adequate health-related resources.

Boss moves! With the partnership, the company is setting out to create a new standard for virtual doctor visits 👏🏿 https://t.co/3cucWR0BGT — AfroTech (@AfroTech) December 1, 2020

Jetdoc was designed to eliminate socio-economic barriers that stand in the way of quality medical care. The platform connects individuals with board-certified doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants for virtual sessions. Amid the public health crisis, the company wants to ensure there are options for safe and affordable care. Jetdoc offers low prices for consultations and discounts of up to 85 percent off prescriptions.

Through the new partnership, Roberts will be featured in brand awareness campaigns for the company. “As an active artist and businessman, I often don’t have time to see a doctor,” he said in a statement. “I’d make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle. Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor’s office. To me, it’s really the future of healthcare. I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands.”

Jetdoc founder Tommy Duncan says he aims to redefine the landscape of healthcare through this venture. “We created a tool that empowers everyone to take control and affordably manage their own healthcare. Adding Rick Ross to the team made perfect sense because he immediately understood our mission and he embodies the spirit of both ownership in both health and business.” The platform, which is currently in beta, is slated to officially launch in 2021.

Williams isn’t the only celebrity putting the focus on affordable healthcare. In October, basketball legend Michael Jordan opened a clinic in Charlotte, North Carolina to support uninsured individuals from underserved communities.

