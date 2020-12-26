Meek Mill Donates $30K To Give Holiday Gifts To Underserved Youth

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

From back-to-school drives to scholarship funds, rapper Meek Mill has been dedicated to empowering youth from Philadelphia. His latest effort was centered on helping bring the holiday wishes of underserved youth from his hometown to fruition. Meek—whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams—teamed up with a nonprofit to provide gifts for students and their families during the holiday season, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is helping to fulfill the holiday wishes of local school children. For 30 families in the Philadelphia School District, Christmas just got a lot brighter. @NatashaCBS3 has the story. https://t.co/mBysnFlX1p — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) December 22, 2020

Williams joined forces with the organization Twelve Days of Christmas Inc. to lead the initiative. The nonprofit—which was founded in Texas over two decades ago—provides support for low-income families. Williams and the organization recently donated Christmas gifts and groceries to 30 families in need at Paul Robeson High School in Philly. He contributed $30,000 to the social good project. “We’re living out the mission and passion of Twelve Days of Christmas. We’re providing holiday cheer for those families that are less fortunate,” Stephanie Mays Boyd, who serves as the Philadelphia Chapter President of Twelve Days of Christmas, said in a statement. “We went shopping. We checked off the list and we checked it twice. If a mother said that she needed an air fryer, guess what? She got an air fryer. If the families needed coats, if they needed pajamas, whatever they said that they needed, that’s what we got.”

News about Williams’ generous gift comes after he announced the creation of a scholarship fund to provide financial support for Philadelphia youth. The $2 million fund—which is a collaborative effort led by Williams and businessman Michael Rubin—will assist over 1,000 students who live in low-income households. It will also provide children with the tech tools needed for at-home learning amid the pandemic in an effort to bridge the digital divide.

Initiatives like the ones being led by Williams are needed. According to Pew Trusts, nearly 380,000 Philadelphians are living in poverty.

