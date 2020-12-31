New Video Shows ‘SoHo Karen’ Tackle 14-Year-Old Son Of Jazz Musician Keyon Harrold

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Newly released security footage shows a different vantage point of a Dec. 26 attack where a white woman tackled the 14-year-old son of jazz artist Keyon Harrold after falsely accusing him of stealing her cell phone.

The video was shared on Thursday by Harrold family attorney Benjamin Crump on Facebook. The 10-second clip gives a wider view of the incident and shows the woman in action as she follows Keyon Harrold Jr. in the lobby of the Arlo Soho hotel in Manhattan. Seconds in she can be seen encircling her arms around him, as Harrold and others follow to ward off her attack.

The woman whose name has been withheld, publicly came forward yesterday as law enforcement seeks to upgrade her initial charges from harassment to assault, grand larceny or attempted robbery. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has also announced they will be investigating the incident.

The woman who has yet to apologize, told CNN that she worries about her public perception now that the video has gone viral.

“Of course I worry,” she said. “That’s not who I am. I actually… try very hard to make sure that I am always doing the right thing.”

She claims that she is willing to cooperate with the investigation but has yet to be contacted by authorities. CNN reports that her account of the events were sometimes incoherent and could corroborate certain details that she provided. After the network reached out again, they were unable to make contact.

Harrold captured the incident on his cell phone and shared it with his Instagram followers after the attack.

The lady in this video assaulted my 14-year-old son and me as we came down from our room in the @arlohotels Arlo Soho to get breakfast,” Harrold wrote. “This person quote on quote ‘lost’ her iPhone, and apparently, my son magically acquired it, which merely ridiculous. This incident went on for five more minutes, me protecting my son from this lunatic. She scratched me; she Tackled and grabbed him. He is a child!!”

Harrold goes on to say that the manager captured in the video came to the woman’s defense instead of investigating to see what transpired. After the attack an Uber driver returned the woman’s lost cell phone.

In a separate video where he speaks to the camera, Harrold shows his hand and says that he sustained an injury in attempting to shield his son from the woman.

“This is what happened. I was definitely assaulted in front of the hotel. I’m a trumpet player so… now my hand’s bleeding,” he said.

After the attack Arlo released a statement conveying remorse over the Harrold’s experience. The hotel also announced it would be in full cooperation with investigators.

Crump is calling for a civil rights investigation into the Arlo Hotel’s handling of the attack. The family expressed their grievances during a rally held at Manhattan’s City Hall on Wednesday.

“I can’t even come downstairs in New York City — prime New York City — and just go brunch without being attacked and wrongfully accused of something,” Harrold said according to NBC News. “The idea of trauma goes above any charge that could ever be had.”

