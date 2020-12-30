White Woman Who ‘Attacked’ Jazz Musician And Teen Son In Viral Video To Face Upgraded Charges

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The white woman caught on video attacking a famous Black jazz musician and his son will soon face upgraded charges according to a statement from the NYPD.

On Tuesday Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison announced at a news conference that pressure to find and charge the unidentified white woman who falsely accused Keyon Harrold Jr., the 14-year-old son of jazz trumpetist Keyon Harrold of stealing her cell phone, could soon be charged with assault, grand larceny or attempted robbery stemming from the December 26 incident the New York Post reports. The woman’s misplaced phone was later discovered in an Uber.

Harrold shared the video of the startling attack on his Instagram which currently has over two million views.

After officer’s viewed the footage, the case which was initially classified as harassment, will now be upgraded to stiffer charges.

“We have a white female, we don’t have her identified yet, or her age, falsely accuse a male black, 14 years of age, for stealing her cellphone,” Harrison said. “Our perpetrator initially started a verbal argument of this accusation and then tried to attack our teenager by grabbing for his phone, grabbing his leg and trying to tackle him. Our victim didn’t suffer any injuries. But his father, who he was with, received slight injuries.”

The pressure mounts as the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has launched a probe into the attack which took place at the Arlo Hotel. Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton and family attorney Benjamin Crump will join the Harrold family at a rally on Wednesday morning in Manhattan at City Hall.

Harrold and his son appeared on camera to publicly discuss the video shortly after the incident which was shared on Facebook.

“Because I’m trying to protect my son because of a crazy person saying he took her iPhone and trying to go into his pockets, trying to go into my pockets,” he said. “This is unacceptable, unacceptable. On a day when I’m just trying to have a good time with my son. Right here. Unacceptable.”

The unfortunate attack is just a tiring continuation of similar incidents where white women in particular are caught on tape falling in line with Karen-ing, accusing Black community members who are minding their business of false accusations.

