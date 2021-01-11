Pro-Trump Extremists Plan To Stage Armed Attacks At Statehouses Across The Country, FBI Memo Warns

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A recent bulletin by the FBI warns of more pro-Trump extremist violence, according to ABC News.

Following the attack mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, the FBI sent a memo to law enforcement across all 50 states that an identified group plans to storm statehouses around the country.

“The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January,” the memo reads. “They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”

In the memo the feds warned local law enforcement that armed group plans to stage an uprising if lawmakers evoke the 25th Amendment, deeming Trump unfit to lead.

The memo was comprised of information provided by several federal agencies including ATF, DEA, the Defense Department, Park Police and the U.S. Marshals who scoured social media and other sources.

Calls for Vice President Mike Pence to trigger usage of the 25th Amendment grew louder on Monday after House members brought a resolution to impeach Trump to the floor. On Monday House members introduced a resolution to move forward with a second impeachment process accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection.” House members say impeachment may be imminent if Pence does not move, and will take up a vote sometime this week.

However the threat to incite fear and uncertainty began one day after the seditionists broke through the gates of the Capitol. According to law enforcement who surveyed Parler, a site frequented by white supremacists and right-wing extremists, the mob plans to return for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“Many of Us will return on January 19, 2021, carrying Our weapons, in support of Our nation’s resolve, towhich [sic] the world will never forget!!! We will come in numbers that no standing army or police agency can match,” an individual wrote on Parler, NBC News reports.

“Round 2 on January 20th. This time no mercy. I don’t even care about keeping Trump in power. I care about war,” a second person wrote on a platform titled TheDonald.win.

Group members warn of invading government and federal buildings on Inauguration Day regardless of whether the Electoral College votes for that state were in favor of Biden or Trump.

