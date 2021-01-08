Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Intends To Move Forward With Articles Of Impeachment If 25th Amendment Isn’t Invoked

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Round two of the impeachment process could begin for Donald Trump sooner than expected.

On Thursday, Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee introduced Articles of Impeachment to have Donald Trump removed from office. The move came after Wednesday’s attack of the Capitol following condemnation of Trump’s instigation by several high-ranking and senior officials.

The resolution can be found below. https://t.co/1Hgu1llVca — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) January 8, 2021

On Wednesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that she intended to draft Articles of Impeachment calling for Trump’s immediate removal by Congress. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have urged Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment which would place Pence in power if Trump was deemed unfit.

The amendment was ratified after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and deals with the succession of the presidency.

Jackson Lee, a senior member of the House Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Budget Committees states she intends to move forward if the 25th Amendment is not invoked by Trump’s administration.

“Our Constitution was written as a guide for governing our democracy and to protect it from authoritarian and tyrannical control,” her statement reads. “It also serves as a tool to protect our nation from both foreign and domestic enemies who intend to do harm to our Republic. At this moment in our history, our Constitutional forefathers are crying out for us to use the tools provided in this ageless document. Yesterday, we saw domestic enemies incite violence and invade the people’s house with intent to harm. Enough is enough! The President has completely lost whatever moral authority he had and is unfit as Commander in Chief. His actions to incite violence against his own government and against the entire Congress warrants removal from office.”

She names Trump’s solicitation of foreign interference in the 2016 election, “willingness to accept the assistance of foreign powers in his attempt win reelection as President of the United States,” instigating the baseless voter fraud claims regarding the 2020 election and encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol.

“As the resolution points out and makes clear, a person ‘whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people,’ and warrants impeachment and removal as President of the United States,” she concludes.

You can read the full resolution here.

